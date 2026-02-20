A Homegrown Leader Takes the Helm of Frederick Football as the Cadets Seek to End a 50-Year State Title Drought
Frederick High School announced on social media the hiring of its next head football coach.
Frederick, the oldest school in Frederick County, Maryland, is starving for a state championship football program.
EJ Wallace Is Set To Become the Head Coach of His Alma Mater
EJ Wallace, a 2013 Frederick High School graduate, was named head coach at his alma mater. He replaced Pat Cadden who resigned after three seasons at the Frederick County Public School.
Wallace Was a Three-Sport Star for the Cadets
During his high school days, Wallace was a multi-sport athlete at Frederick High School where he competed in football, basketball and indoor and outdoor track.
On the gridiron, Wallace played wide receiver and defensive back for former head coach Vince Ahearn, earning all-MVAL honors on defense during his senior campaign.
Wallace, who attended Towson University after graduation, earned college degrees in Sport Management and Business Administration. He excelled academically, making the Dean’s List and President’s List multiple semesters.
Coach Wallace Served as a Frederick Assistant Coach for Six Seasons
Wallace returned to Frederick as an assistant coach from 2019-2024 before serving as the defensive coordinator at Tradition Prep High School in Port St. Lucie, Florida, prior to the 2025 campaign.
Wallace now returns to lead the program where his football journey began.
“It means everything,” Wallace said via the Frederick High School Athletics Official Instagram account. “To now have the opportunity to lead this program and chase its first state title in over 50 years is special.”
NFL Legend Chuck Foreman Played His High School Football at Frederick
Frederick, Maryland is the birthplace of legendary NFL running back Chuck Foreman.
The 1973 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was a three-sport star at Frederick High School before landing on the gridiron at the University of Miami. The Minnesota Vikings selected Foreman with the No. 12 overall pick in the 1973 NFL Draft.
Foreman, who graduated from Frederick High School in 1969, helped lead the Cadets to a 10-0 record including a league championship during his senior campaign.
Ready to Share the Lessons He Learned at Frederick
Frederick High School football helped shape the new head coach as both a player and a person, he said.
“It taught me patience and hard work,” said Wallace. “I had to grind every day and seize my opportunity.”
Wallace is now the 23rd head coach in program history and just the third Frederick High School alumnus to lead the Cadets since 1911.
The Cadets went 19-15 over the last three seasons under their former head coach but the administration believes Wallace can help the program reach new heights.
“EJ understands our tradition, values academics, and truly cares about our student-athletes and community,” said Frederick High School Athletic Director Keivette Hammond. “This is a special hire for Frederick.”