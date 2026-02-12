Minnesota Girls Flag Football Explodes to 104 Schools as The Vikings Double Down on Their Support
Girls flag football continues its rapid rise across Minnesota.
From Pilot Program to Statewide Movement
The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that 104 schools will participate in the second season of the Minnesota High School Flag Football League — more than doubling the league’s size from a year ago.
The Vikings launched a pilot program in 2024 with four teams competing in a 12-game regular season before hosting the inaugural state championship at TCO Stadium. In 2025, the league expanded to 51 schools, with the Vikings investing an additional $600,000 to help programs launch and sustain operations.
Now, entering its second full statewide season, participation has surged again — a sign of growing demand for opportunities in girls flag football.
NFL Investment Fuels Momentum
The expansion in Minnesota mirrors a broader national push.
The NFL has invested more than $32 million in girls flag football initiatives nationwide, funding equipment, coaching development and league infrastructure. The goal is to create meaningful participation pathways for female athletes while fostering leadership skills both on and off the field.
Vikings Vice President of Social Impact Brett Taber said the growth from the 2024 pilot to the current statewide model has exceeded expectations. The jump in school participation, he noted, reflects both demand and the sport’s accelerating momentum.
2026 Season Schedule Set
The 2026 season begins in April, with teams competing in Sunday doubleheaders throughout the regular season before advancing to playoffs at select high schools.
The season culminates Monday, June 8, with the state championship tournament at TCO Stadium.
Key Dates:
- April 26 – Regular Season Week 1
- May 3 – Regular Season Week 2
- May 10 – Regular Season Week 3
- May 17 – Regular Season Week 4
- May 31 – Playoffs
- June 8 – State Championship at TCO Stadium
104 Schools Ready to Compete
From traditional powerhouses like Eden Prairie, Lakeville North, Wayzata and Rosemount to programs in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Greater Minnesota, schools across the state are set to take part in the 2026 season.
What began as a small pilot has rapidly evolved into one of the Midwest’s largest girls flag football leagues — and with continued NFL backing, Minnesota appears positioned to remain at the forefront of the sport’s national growth.
The following schools are set to participate during the 2026 season:
Albany Area
Andover High School
Anoka
Apollo (St. Cloud)
Apple Valley
Austin High School
Benilde-St. Margaret's
Big Lake
Bloomington Kennedy & Johnson
Breck School
Burnsville High School
Centennial
Champlin Park High School
Chanhassen High School
Chaska High School
Cloquet High School
Columbia Heights High School
Community School of Excellence
Cretin-Derham Hall
DeLaSalle High School
Eagan High School
Eagle Ridge Academy
East Ridge High School
Eastview
Eden Prairie High School
Edina
Elk River
Fairmont High School
Farmington High School
FIT Academy
Forest Lake High School
Grand Rapids
Hastings
Hiawatha Academies
Hill Murray
Hmong College Prep Academy
Hopkins
Houston
Irondale
La Crescent-Hokah
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Mahtomedi
Maple Grove
Melrose High School
Minneapolis Camden
Minneapolis Edison
Minneapolis North
Minneapolis Roosevelt
Minneapolis South
Minneapolis Southwest
Minneapolis Washburn
Minnehaha Academy
Minnetonka
Monticello
Mounds View High School
Mountain Iron-Buhl
North St. Paul
Northfield
NRHEG
Orono High School
Osseo Senior High School
Park Center
Park Cottage Grove
Pine Island
Prior Lake
Proctor
Richfield
Robbinsdale Armstong & Cooper
Rochester Century
Rochester Mayo
Rocori
Rogers
Rosemount
Roseville Area
Rushford-Peterson
Sartell High School
Shakopee High School
Simley High School
South St. Paul
Southwest Christian
Spectrum High School
Spring Lake Park
St. Anthony Village
St. Charles High School
St. Cloud Tech
St. Louis Park High School
St. Michael-Albertville
St. Paul Central
St. Paul Como Park
St. Paul Hardin
St. Paul Highland Park
St. Paul Humboldt
St. Paul Johnson
St. Paul Washington
Stillwater Area
Tartan High School
Totino-Grace High School
Two Rivers High School
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Wayzata
White Bear Lake
Woodbury