A Pair of PG County Products Sign WNBA Deals
A pair of Prince George’s County, Maryland products have signed contracts with WNBA teams.
Madison Scott Returns Home to Washington
Former Bishop McNamara High School (Forestville, Maryland) standout Madison Scott has signed a seven-day contract with the hometown Washington Mystics.
In April, Scott, who played college basketball at Ole Miss, was selected in the second round by the Dallas Wings with the 14th overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft. However, she failed to earn a roster spot and was waived by the team on May 11.
The Washington Mystics shared a 17 second video of Scott on social media.
“Hey DC! Super excited to be home. Super excited to be wearing this red and blue,” Scott said via the Washington Mystics X account. “Can’t wait to hoop. Can’t wait to grow. Can’t wait to give my all for you guys. So looking forward to all the memories. Looking forward to winning and looking forward to all the blessings that come my way.”
Kaila Charles Extends Stay with Valkyries
Meanwhile, the Golden State Valkyries announced on social media the signing of former Riverdale Baptist School (Upper Marlboro, Maryland) standout Kaila Charles. The WNBA team signed Charles to a third seven-day roster hardship contract.
Charles, who played college basketball at the University of Maryland, registered one rebound in four minutes during Golden State’s 88-83 road victory over the Mystics on Wednesday.