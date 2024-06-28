Archbishop Spalding's Malik Washington, nation's No. 14 QB, commits to Maryland
The University of Maryland has landed one its prize in-state recruits and one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation as Archbishop Spalding rising senior Malik Washington, a 4-Star recruit, committed to the Terps on Friday.
Washington, a dual-threat quarterback who is also a top basketball recruit, is ranked the 14th best quarterback, from the Class of 2025, in the nation by 247Sports and third best overall player in Maryland.
In what must be music to the ears of Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, who has lost many battles for top Maryland grown talent to neighboring Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and a host of national programs, Washington said, "If you can be great, why not be great at home."
Washinton had been leaning in Maryland's directon for many weeks, but decided to choose the Terps over a group of finalists that included Syracuse, Central Florida and Virginia Tech after his final official visit, which was to Maryland, on June 21. He had more than 20 D1 offers.
Maryland, which is looking to replace its starting quarterback of the last three seasons, Taulia Tagovailoa, who led the Terps to three consecutive bowl game appearances and set a new Big 10 record for career passing yards with 11,256 yards during his time in College Park.
Washington said he has been insured that he will have an opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback position with returning backup Billy Edwards Jr., North Carolina State transfer MJ Morris and Cameron Edge, a red-shirt sophomore who appeared in two games last season for Maryland. Of the three, Morris is the most accomplished. The red-shirt sophomore passed for 1,367 yards and 14 touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Wolfpack. Edwards was the MVP of last year's Music City Bowl and has appeared in 15 games over the last two years, throwing for 436 yards and four touchdowns. He was also often used in short yardage rushing situations and scored seven touchdowns on the ground in 2023.
Washington has led Spalding to two consecutive MIAA A Conference championships, the first two in school history, and he passed for 2,903 yards and 21 touchdowns last fall. He also rushed for 225 yards and six more scores. He now has surpassed 5,000 passing yards in just two seasons as a starter.
“No matter where you go, if you’re good, you’re gonna go be good,” Washington told The Baltimore Sun. “Especially now, with Pro Football Focus and things like that, you can go to any school, dominate and be a high draft choice. You can stay home and be great.”
Washington made his college selection on a live YouTube broadcast and then made the day twice as sweet for Maryland fans as he was joined by Spalding teammate Jayden Shipps, a 3-Star cornerback, who also committed to the Terps in the same broadcast.
Together, Washington and Shipps, hope to be part of something special at Maryland, just as they have been with their high school team.
“Building something and being part of a team to start something new? I feel like that’s more fun,” Washington added. “That’s more interesting to me than a place that’s already established. Like high school, we’re gonna take it, push it forward and leave it better than I found it.”