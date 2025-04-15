Ashlie McMillan powers North Harford softball past Edgewood
Led by a standout effort, at the plate and in the pitching circle, from Ashlie McMillan, the North Harford softball team routed Harford County rival Edgewood, 9-1, on Monday in Maryland.
McMillan had three hits in the contest, as she singled in the first, doubled in the third and added a triple in the fifth to fuel the Hawks lineup. She also was steller in the circle, scattering seven hits while striking out eight Rams and walking just two. The only Edgewood run was unearned. She went the distance for the complete game.
North Harford had 11 hits in the contest, including a two-run double by Brianna Billings, who finished with three RBI. Ava Wimer and Mikaila Eltringham each collected multiple hits for North Harford, while Wimer and Isabella Kim each stole multiple bases for the Hawks. North Harford ran wild on the base paths, amassing seven stolen bases for the game.