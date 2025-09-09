Baltimore County High School Softball Coach Charged with Rape
The Baltimore County Police Department in Maryland have arrested, according to press release from the department on Tuesday, Michael J. Pusateri, a softball coach who served as a volunteer assistant with the Kenwood High school softball team.
Pusateri, who has also coached in the Parkville Recreation Council, as as with teams in Middle River and Overlea-Fullerton, has been charged with second-degree rape, assault, sex abuse of minor and soliciting child pornography. The arrest was made on Monday after police obtained a warrant. According to the arrest records, the crimes allegedly took place in July.
Pusateri, who is 59, has a bail hearing set for Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are also searching for other potential victims and ask anyone with more information to contact the Baltimore County Police Deparment Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720.