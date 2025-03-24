High School

Baltimore high school alum Derik Queen hits buzzer beater for Maryland in NCAA Tournament

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) alum Derik Queen hit a game-winning buzzer beater to lift Maryland over Colorado State

Harry Lichtman

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25) drives to the basket against Colorado State Rams forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (8) in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
On Sunday night, Maryland freshman Derik Queen hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer to lift the Terrapins over Colorado State 72-71 in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

The Terps were on the verge of losing after Jalen Lake knocked down a go-ahead three-pointer to put the Rams up 71-70 with 6.1 seconds left.

Maryland called its final timeout with 3.7 seconds left. Queen received the inbound pass and drove to the basket to hit a shot off the backboard and in with no time left for the win.

Queen is a Baltimore native and briefly attended St. Frances Academy in his hometown as a freshman. He transferred to Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, and spent the next three years there. Queen was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2024 class.

In a postgame interview with reporter Andy Katz, Queen said, "I'm from Baltimore," in response to where his confidence comes from.

HARRY LICHTMAN

