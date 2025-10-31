Baltimore Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025

High School

Get Baltimore area schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, October 31

Towson Generals vs Dulaney Lions - Sep 6, 2025
Towson Generals vs Dulaney Lions - Sep 6, 2025 / John Bowers

There are 59 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area this weekend, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend are No. 3 Archbishop Spalding vs No. 18 Mount St. Joseph, and No. 16 Gilman vs No. 13 McDonogh.

Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 35 Baltimore high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Carver Vo-Tech vs Douglass, starts at 2:30 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Mount St. Joseph vs Archbishop Spalding at 7:00 PM. The final game, Severn School vs St. Mary's, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Baltimore metro games:

Annapolis vs. Crofton

Annapolis Area Christian vs. St. John's Catholic Prep

Archbishop Curley vs. John Carroll

Arundel vs. Meade

Bel Air vs. Harford Tech

Bohemia Manor vs. Fallston

Boys' Latin vs. St. Paul's

Broadneck vs. Severna Park

C. Milton Wright vs. Elkton

Carver Vo-Tech vs. Douglass

Centennial vs. Manchester Valley

Century vs. Liberty

Clarksburg vs. Wootton

Colonel Richardson vs. North Caroline

Digital Harbor vs. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech

Dunbar vs. Patterson

Dundalk vs. Hereford

Dulaney vs. Kenwood

Edgewood vs. North Harford

Edmondson-Westside vs. Forest Park

Franklin vs. Randallstown

Francis Scott Key vs. South Carroll

Glen Burnie vs. Old Mill

Havre de Grace vs. Joppatowne

Kent County vs. Snow Hill

Lewis vs. Benjamin Franklin

Milford Mill Academy vs. Owings Mills

Mount St. Joseph vs. Archbishop Spalding

North County vs. Severn Run

Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs. St. Vincent Pallotti

Overlea vs. Perry Hall

Severn School vs. St. Mary's

South River vs. Northeast

View all Baltimore metro games

Published
