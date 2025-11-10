Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 10, 2025
There’s no change in this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10 football rankings as the postseason is in full swing.
Saint Frances Academy, the No. 1 team in High School on SI’s national Top 25, holds firmly at No. 1. The Panthers’ 2025 campaign came to a premature end after a mythical national championship match with IMG Academy (Fla.) fell through last week.
Archbishop Spalding, Milford Mill Academy, McDonogh School and Saint Mary's round out the Top 5. Spalding will try for a fourth straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference crown Saturday against McDonogh.
The second 5 features Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Gilman School, Calvert Hall College and Guilford Park. The postseason play continues this weekend with Maryland public state regional second play and the MIAA deciding its champions in A and Saint Vincent Pallotti taking on Saint Paul’s School at Spalding for the B crown.
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 9-1
Last week: Did not play
SEASON COMPLETE
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 9-2
Last week: Defeated No. 8 Gilman School, 35-8, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference semifinal
This week: vs. No. 4 McDonogh School, MIAA A final, Nov. 15
3. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 8-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. New Town, Maryland Class 3A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 8-2
Last week: Defeated No. 5 Saint Mary’s, 24-14, MIAA A semifinal
This week: at No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, MIAA A final, Nov. 15
5. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 7-4
Last week: Lost to No. 4 McDonogh School, 24-14, MIAA A semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
6. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 8-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Woodlawn, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Friendly, 76-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs first round
This week: vs. Chesapeake-Baltimore County Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
8. GILMAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 4-6
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, 35-8, MIAA A semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-4
Last week: Did not play
This week: Off (next game - vs. Loyola Blakefield, 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 27)
10. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Chopticon, 48-0, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs first round
This week: vs. Stephen Decatur, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14