High School

Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 10, 2025

With the MIAA and state playoffs underway, no movement took place in the Baltimore Metro Top 10 this week

Gary Adornato, Derek Toney

Milford Mill still holds the No. 3 spot in this week's Baltimore Metro rankings as the Millers begin their state title pursuit against New Town.
Milford Mill still holds the No. 3 spot in this week's Baltimore Metro rankings as the Millers begin their state title pursuit against New Town. / Milford Mill Football

There’s no change in this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10 football rankings as the postseason is in full swing.

Saint Frances Academy, the No. 1 team in High School on SI’s national Top 25, holds firmly at No. 1. The Panthers’ 2025 campaign came to a premature end after a mythical national championship match with IMG Academy (Fla.) fell through last week. 

Archbishop Spalding, Milford Mill Academy, McDonogh School and Saint Mary's round out the Top 5. Spalding will try for a fourth straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference crown Saturday against McDonogh.

The second 5 features Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Gilman School, Calvert Hall College and Guilford Park. The postseason play continues this weekend with Maryland public state regional second play and the MIAA deciding its champions in A and Saint Vincent Pallotti taking on Saint Paul’s School at Spalding for the B crown.

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 9-1

Last week: Did not play

SEASON COMPLETE

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 9-2

Last week: Defeated No. 8 Gilman School, 35-8, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference semifinal

This week: vs. No. 4 McDonogh School, MIAA A final, Nov. 15

3. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 8-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. New Town, Maryland Class 3A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated No. 5 Saint Mary’s, 24-14, MIAA A semifinal

This week: at No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, MIAA A final, Nov. 15

5. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 7-4

Last week: Lost to No. 4 McDonogh School, 24-14, MIAA A semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

6. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 8-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Woodlawn, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Friendly, 76-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs first round

This week: vs. Chesapeake-Baltimore County Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

8. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 8 

Record: 4-6

Last week: Lost to No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, 35-8, MIAA A semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-4

Last week: Did not play

This week: Off (next game - vs. Loyola Blakefield, 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 27)

10. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Chopticon, 48-0, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs first round

This week: vs. Stephen Decatur, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Senior VP of Content for High School On SI and SBLive Sports. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University. In 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland