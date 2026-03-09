Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - March 9, 2026

The final week of the 2025-26 Maryland boys basketball season has arrived and there’s a new No. 1 in the next-to-last High School on SI Maryland Top 25 poll.

Saint Frances Academy is back in the top spot after claiming the Baltimore Catholic League Tournament championship. Our Lady of Mount Carmel (previously No. 1), Springdale Prep, which won the Maryland Private School State Division A tourney crown, Mount Saint Joseph, and Charles Herbert Flowers complete the Top 5.

Flowers (24-0), the only undefeated team in Maryland, will try to complete a perfect season with the Maryland Class 4A state title. The Jaguars will play No. 22 Walt Whitman in a semifinal match Tuesday at Henry A. Wise High.

The other 4A semifinal Tuesday features No. 11 Meade taking on 12th-ranked James Hubert Blake (at North County). The Class 3A state semifinals feature No. 21 South River against 14th-ranked Baltimore City College (at New Town) and No. 13 Colonel Zadok Magruder taking on Frederick (at Richard Montgomery).

No. 20 Henry E. Lackey will play Middletown in a Class 2A state semifinal (at North Point) with Wicomico playing Southern-Anne Arundel in the other semifinal (at Queen Anne’s). Defending champ Cambridge-South Dorchester takes on Patterson Mill (at C. Milton Wright) in the 1A state semifinals with the winner playing SEED School of Baltimore or Chesapeake Math and IT Academy North Public Charter.

SEED and CMIT-North play Tuesday at Woodlawn. Tuesday’s semifinal winners advance to the state finals at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County’s Chesapeake Employees Insurance Arena, Thursday thru Saturday.

South River and Walt Whitman are new to the poll this week.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 36-7

The Panthers defeated then-No. 1 Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 67-55, in the Baltimore Catholic League tournament championship game at Loyola University of Maryland.

SEASON COMPLETE - BALTIMORE CATHOLIC LEAGUE CHAMPION & MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA) A CONFERENCE FINALIST

2. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 30-11

The Cougars lost to then-No. 2 Saint Frances Academy in the Baltimore Catholic League tournament finals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE CHAMPION & BALTIMORE CATHOLIC FINALIST

3. SPRINGDALE PREP

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 28-5

The Lions won the Maryland Private School State Division A tournament championship, defeating then-No. 17 Clinton Grace Christian School, 62-55, in the final and No. 8 Bishop McNamara, 65-63, in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE DIVISION A CHAMPION & METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

4. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 31-7

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE & BALTIMORE CATHOLIC LEAGUE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALIST

5. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 24-0

The Jaguars advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals, defeating Broadneck, 74-54, in the quarterfinals, Henry A. Wise, 97-78, in the South Region II final and DuVal, 62-53, in the South Region II semifinals.

6. DEMATHA CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 22-11

The Stags lost to then-No. 17 Clinton Grace Christian School, 73-63, in the Maryland Private School State Tournament Division A semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE DIVISION A TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALIST & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) QUARTERFINALIST

7. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 19-6

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE DIVISION A TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALIST

8. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 14-20

The Mustangs lost to then-No. 5 Springdale Prep in the Maryland Private Schools State Division A semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE DIVISION A & WCAC SEMIFINALIST

9. GEORGETOWN PREP

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 17-9

SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION & MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE DIVISION A QUARTERFINALIST

10. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 20-14

SEASON COMPLETE - BALTIMORE CATHOLIC LEAGUE SEMIFINALIST & MIAA A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

11. MEADE

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 25-1

The Mustangs advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals, defeating Seneca Valley, 75-60, in the quarterfinals, and Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 100-75, in the East Region I final.

12. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 22-3

The Bengals advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals, defeating Eleanor Roosevelt, 78-62, in the quarterfinals, and John F. Kennedy, 76-44, in the North Region II final.

13. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 22-2

The Colonels advanced to the Maryland Class 3A state semifinals, defeating Overlea, 76-44, in the quarterfinals, and Damascus, 57-46, in the West Region II final.

14. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 23-3

The Knights advanced to the Maryland Class 3A state semifinals, defeating Mount Hebron, 88-47, in the quarterfinals, and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 68-49, in the 3A East Region I final.

15. TAKOMA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 28-7

The Tigers won the Maryland Private School State Division B championship, defeating Mount Zion Prep Academy-Blue, 75-62, in the final, and Saint James School, 84-83, in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE DIVISION B CHAMPION

16. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 28-19

The Eagles lost to then-No. 5 Springdale Prep in the Maryland Private School State Division B finals, and defeating then-No. 3 DeMatha Catholic, in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE DIVISION A & METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE FINALIST

17. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 17-10

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST & MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE DIVISION A QUARTERFINALIST

18. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 22-10

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE & BALTIMORE CATHOLIC LEAGUE QUARTERFINALIST

19. BULLIS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 20-10

SEASON COMPLETE - IAC SEMIFINALIST & MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE DIVISION A QUARTERFINALIST

20. LACKEY

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 22-3

The Chargers advanced to the Maryland Class 2A state semifinals, defeating C. Milton Wright, 60-48, in the quarterfinals, and Westlake, 51-46, in the South Region II final.

21. SOUTH RIVER

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 18-7

The Seahawks advanced to the Maryland Class 3A state semifinals, defeating then-No. 22 Great Mills, 72-63, in the quarterfinals, and Old Mill, 65-53, in the East Region II final, and Stephen Decatur, 83-47, in the region semifinals.

22. WALT WHITMAN

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 22-4

The Vikings advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals, defeating Dulaney, 74-48, in the quarterfinals, Walter Johnson, 57-45 in the West Region II final, and Winston Churchill, 48-47, in the region semifinals.

23. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 15-14

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE DIVISION A & WCAC TOURNAMENT PARTICIPANT

24. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 16-14

SEASON COMPLETE - METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

25. SOUTHERN MARYLAND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 21-10

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL CHAMPION