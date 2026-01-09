Basketball's Biggest Future Stars Set to Invade the DMV as the Capitol Hoops Challenge Takes Center Stage
The annual Capitol Hoops Challenge presented by the Washington Wizards returns to DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland on Jan. 10-11.
Various high school basketball teams from the DMV region, as well powers from throughout the east coast, will once again showcase their skills at one of the premier basketball events hosted in the state of Maryland.
Here are some of the star players to keep an eye on at the 2026 Capitol Hoops Challenge this weekend, as well as the full schedule. Ten of the 14 games are scheduled to be broadcast on the Monumental Sports Network.
Qayden Samuels, Bishop McNamara (MD)
Samuels is a four-star senior and the No. 2 Class of 2026 recruit in all of Maryland. Standing at 6-foot-6, the small forward has received multiple offers from schools such as Alabama, Georgetown, and UConn. His Mustangs will face Jackson Reed (DC) on Sunday at 6:00 p.m.
Prince-Alexander Moody, Bishop McNamara (MD)
Moody is another four-star senior who plays alongside Samuels for Bishop McNamara. The 6-foot-4 combo guard has committed to play college basketball at Indiana.
Brandon Woodard, Bishop McNamara (MD)
Woodard is a four-star junior who plays for the Mustangs alongside Samuels and Moody. The 6-foot-8 power forward has received offers from Florida State, Maryland, Miami (FL), Oklahoma State, and Rutgers.
Kirby Duran, Bishop McNamara (MD)
Duran is a three-star junior who also plays for McNamara. Standing at 6-foot-1, the point guard already has offers from Florida State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Bryant, and Hampton.
2026 Capitol Hoops Challenge Schedule
Sat., January 10
- 10:00 am: Fairfax Christian (VA) vs Tech Prep (DC)*
- 11:45 am: Clinton Grace (MD) vs. St. John's (DC)*
- 1:30 pm: Davidson Day (NC) vs. Paul VI (VA)*
- 3:15 pm: GIRLS SHOWCASE: Monsignor Scanland (NY) vs. Bishop McNamara (MD)*
- 5:00 pm: St. Benedict's (NJ) vs. DeMatha (MD)*
- 6:45 pm: Largo (MD) vs. Mt. Zion Prep (MD)
- 8:30 pm: Mountverde Academy Gold (FL) vs. Eleanor Roosevelt (MD)
Sun., January 11
- 9:15 am: Good Counsel (MD) vs. Riverdale Baptist (MD)*
- 11:00 am: GIRLS SHOWCASE: St. Frances (MD) vs. Bullis (MD)*
- 12:45 pm: Bethel Academy (VA) vs. Georgetown Prep (MD)*
- 2:30 pm: Archbishop Spalding (MD) vs. Gonzaga (DC)*
- 4:15 pm: Clinton Grace (MD) vs. St. Andrew's (MD)*
- 6:00 pm: Bishop McNamara (MD) vs. Jackson-Reed (DC)
- 7:45 pm: Fairfax Christian (VA) vs. St. Stepeh's & St. Agnes (VA)
* Indicates game is televised on the Monumental Sports Network
Sinan Huan, Georgetown Prep (MD)
Huan is a four-star senior who stands at seven feet tall. The center has verbally committed to playing at Purdue. Huan and Georgetown Prep will face Bethel Academy (VA) on Sunday at 12:45 p.m.
Jordan Smith, Paul VI (VA)
Smith is an All-American senior who is the top recruit in Virginia and the No. 2 prospect nationally. The 6-foot-2 combo guard has committed to playing college basketball at Duke. He and Paul VI will face Davidson Day (NC) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Zion Green, Mt. Zion Prep (MD)
Green is a four-star junior who stands strikingly tall at 6-foot-9. The power forward is the top-ranked Class of 2027 player in the state of Maryland, with offers from Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma State. He and Mt. Zion Prep will face Largo (MD) on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.
Jacob Canton, Mt. Zion Prep (MD)
Canton is another four-star junior who plays for the Warriors alongside Green. The 6-foot-3 point guard has received offers from Mississippi State, Penn State, West Virginia, Radford, and La Salle.
Favour Ibe, Mt. Zion Prep (MD)
Ibe is a three-star senior who also plays for Mt. Zion Prep. Standing at a strikingly tall 7-foot-1, the center already has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, and Georgia Tech.
Jayson Peterson, St. Andrews (MD)
Peterson is a three-star senior and a 6-foot-8 power forward. He has received offers from Old Dominion, Albany, American, Florida Gulf Coast, Morehead State. Keep an eye on Peterson when St. Andrews takes on Clinton Grace (MD) on Sunday at 4:15 p.m.
Ashton Meeks, DeMatha (MD)
Meeks is a three-star senior who is a 5-foot-10 combo guard. He has offers from Boston College, West Virginia, Temple, Bowling Green, and Old Dominion. Meeks will represent his home court when DeMatha faces St. Benedict's (NJ) on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.
Kareem Smith-Bey, St. John's College (DC)
Smith-Bey is a four-star sophomore who has already received offers from Maryland, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Old Dominion, and Cal State Bakersfield. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard will suit up for St. John's as they face Clinton Grace (MD) on Saturday at 11:45 a.m.
Cody Peck, Davidson Day (NC)
Peck is a four-star senior who is the No. 1 Class of 2026 recruit in North Carolina. The 6-foot-10 center has received offers from Dayton, Tennessee, Clemson, LSU, and NC State. Peck will suit up for Davidson Day as they face Paul VI (VA) on Saturday.
Will Stevens, Davidson Day (NC)
Stevens is another four-star senior and Peck's teammate for the Patriots. He is also a 6-foot-10 center who has committed to Clemson.
Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, Bullis (MD)
Wilson-Manyacka is a five-star junior who is the top Class of 2027 girls basketball recruit in Maryland and the No. 2 prospect nationally. The small forward stands at 6-foot-1 as Bullis will take on St. Frances (MD) on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.
Qandace Samuels, Bishop McNamara (MD)
Samuels is a four-star recruit and the sister of Qayden, who plays for the McNamara boys basketball team. The small forward is 6-foot-2 as the Lady Mustangs will face Monsignor Scanlan (NY) on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.