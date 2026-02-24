High School

Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 24, 2026

No. 1 Bishop McNamara extends its reign as WCAC Champions; Public school powers begin state tournament play this week.

Derek Toney

No. 1 Bishop McNamara successfully defended its WCAC title last week.
No. 1 Bishop McNamara successfully defended its WCAC title last week. / WCAC Sports

With a second straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championship in its possession, Bishop McNamara continued its reign at No. 1 in the latest High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25 poll.

The national No. 1 Mustangs repeated as WCAC champs with a 59-45 decision over Bishop Ireton (Va.) at American University Monday evening. The Forestville, Md. school has rolled off 26 straight wins since dropping back-to-back games in early December. 

The Mustangs’ next challenge is defending their Maryland Private Schools State crown next week. Bishop McNamara will likely cross paths with either No. 2 Bullis School or No. 3 Saint Frances Academy.

The top of the poll remains intact with Saint Vincent Pallotti and Our Lady of Good Counsel in the Top 5. Elizabeth Seton, Saint Mary's, Riverdale Baptist School, Rosedale Christian Academy and Pikesville round out the Top 10.

Bowie (No. 19) enters the poll after knocking off then-No. 18 Charles Herbert Flowers. The Maryland public state tournament begins with region play Friday. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:

1. BISHOP MCNAMARA 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 27-2

The Mustangs won their second straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title, defeating Bishop Ireton (Va.), 59-45, in the final at American University, following victories over Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 65-42 (semifinals) and  No. 13 Saint Mary’s Ryken, 78-24 (quarterfinals).

2. BULLIS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 19-6

The Bulldogs lost to District of Columbia No. 2 Sidwell Friends School, 59-55, in the Independent School League AA Division title game after a 77-67 win in the regular season finale followed by victories over Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School (forfeit; quarterfinals) and Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.), 70-42 (semifinals).

3. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 22-7

The Panthers did not play last week.

4. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 20-9 

The Panthers did not play last week.

5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 16-10

The Falcons lost to Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 66-57, in the WCAC quarterfinals after a 64-50 win over No. 13 Saint Mary’s Ryken in the regular season finale.

6. ELIZABETH SETON 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 13-13

The Roadrunners lost to BISHOP IRETON (Va.), 71-50, in the WCAC quarterfinals.

7. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 20-5

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 23-11
The Crusaders defeated Southern Maryland Christian Academy and New Hope Academy after a 64-41 loss to Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.).

9. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 19-9

The Panthers defeated No. 15 Mount Zion Prep Academy, 53-46, and No. 10 Pikesville, 61-51.

10. PIKESVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 18-2

The Panthers lost to No. 9 Rosedale Christian Academy after a 66-35 win over New Town.

11. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 14-10

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

12. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 15-12

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

13. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 9-17

The Knights lost to No. 1 Bishop McNamara in the WCAC quarterfinals, following a 51-44 opening round win over Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) and a loss to No. 5 Our Lady of Good Counsel in the regular season finale. 

14. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS 

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 12-12

The Tartans lost to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College in the WCAC quarterfinals after a 89-24 win over Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) in the regular season finale.

15. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 15-7

The Warriors lost to No. 9 Rosedale Christian Academy.

16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 12-10

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

17. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 19-3

The Engineers defeated Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 77-20, and No. 24 Western 64-53.

18. SMITHSBURG

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 22-0

The Leopards posted three more (21 on seasonl) double-digit victories last week. 

19. BOWIE

Previous rank: Not ranked 

Record: 18-2

The Bulldogs went 3-0 last week, highlighted by a 52-44 decision over then-No. 18 Charles Herbert Flowers,.

20. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 17-3

The Jaguars rebounded from a loss to Bowie with victories over Parkdale (55-30) and Suitland (59-25).

21. WALT WHITMAN

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 19-1

The Vikings defeated Richard Montgomery (78-55), Bethesda-Chevy Chase (51-34) and Damascus (52-14)

22. WINSTON CHURCHILL

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 15-2

The Wildcats went 3-0 last week, including a 54-50 decision over Clarksburg.

23. EDGEWOOD

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 19-2

The Rams defeated Fallston, 43-35.

24. PATTERSON MILL

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 19-2

The Huskies defeated Rising Sun and North East.

25. WESTERN 

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 15-3

The Doves defeated Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 55-25, after a loss to No. 17 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland