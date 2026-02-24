Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 24, 2026
With a second straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championship in its possession, Bishop McNamara continued its reign at No. 1 in the latest High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25 poll.
The national No. 1 Mustangs repeated as WCAC champs with a 59-45 decision over Bishop Ireton (Va.) at American University Monday evening. The Forestville, Md. school has rolled off 26 straight wins since dropping back-to-back games in early December.
The Mustangs’ next challenge is defending their Maryland Private Schools State crown next week. Bishop McNamara will likely cross paths with either No. 2 Bullis School or No. 3 Saint Frances Academy.
The top of the poll remains intact with Saint Vincent Pallotti and Our Lady of Good Counsel in the Top 5. Elizabeth Seton, Saint Mary's, Riverdale Baptist School, Rosedale Christian Academy and Pikesville round out the Top 10.
Bowie (No. 19) enters the poll after knocking off then-No. 18 Charles Herbert Flowers. The Maryland public state tournament begins with region play Friday.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 27-2
The Mustangs won their second straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title, defeating Bishop Ireton (Va.), 59-45, in the final at American University, following victories over Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 65-42 (semifinals) and No. 13 Saint Mary’s Ryken, 78-24 (quarterfinals).
2. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 19-6
The Bulldogs lost to District of Columbia No. 2 Sidwell Friends School, 59-55, in the Independent School League AA Division title game after a 77-67 win in the regular season finale followed by victories over Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School (forfeit; quarterfinals) and Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.), 70-42 (semifinals).
3. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 22-7
The Panthers did not play last week.
4. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 20-9
The Panthers did not play last week.
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 16-10
The Falcons lost to Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 66-57, in the WCAC quarterfinals after a 64-50 win over No. 13 Saint Mary’s Ryken in the regular season finale.
6. ELIZABETH SETON
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 13-13
The Roadrunners lost to BISHOP IRETON (Va.), 71-50, in the WCAC quarterfinals.
7. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 20-5
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 23-11
The Crusaders defeated Southern Maryland Christian Academy and New Hope Academy after a 64-41 loss to Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.).
9. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 19-9
The Panthers defeated No. 15 Mount Zion Prep Academy, 53-46, and No. 10 Pikesville, 61-51.
10. PIKESVILLE
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 18-2
The Panthers lost to No. 9 Rosedale Christian Academy after a 66-35 win over New Town.
11. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 14-10
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
12. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 15-12
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST
13. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 9-17
The Knights lost to No. 1 Bishop McNamara in the WCAC quarterfinals, following a 51-44 opening round win over Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) and a loss to No. 5 Our Lady of Good Counsel in the regular season finale.
14. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 12-12
The Tartans lost to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College in the WCAC quarterfinals after a 89-24 win over Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) in the regular season finale.
15. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 15-7
The Warriors lost to No. 9 Rosedale Christian Academy.
16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 12-10
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST
17. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 19-3
The Engineers defeated Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 77-20, and No. 24 Western 64-53.
18. SMITHSBURG
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 22-0
The Leopards posted three more (21 on seasonl) double-digit victories last week.
19. BOWIE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 18-2
The Bulldogs went 3-0 last week, highlighted by a 52-44 decision over then-No. 18 Charles Herbert Flowers,.
20. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 17-3
The Jaguars rebounded from a loss to Bowie with victories over Parkdale (55-30) and Suitland (59-25).
21. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 19-1
The Vikings defeated Richard Montgomery (78-55), Bethesda-Chevy Chase (51-34) and Damascus (52-14)
22. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 15-2
The Wildcats went 3-0 last week, including a 54-50 decision over Clarksburg.
23. EDGEWOOD
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 19-2
The Rams defeated Fallston, 43-35.
24. PATTERSON MILL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 19-2
The Huskies defeated Rising Sun and North East.
25. WESTERN
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 15-3
The Doves defeated Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 55-25, after a loss to No. 17 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.