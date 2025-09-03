Bethesda-Chevy Chase Football Prepares for Second Season under Head Coach Matt Schwartzback
For years, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School (Bethesda, Md.) has excelled in various athletics. But in 2024, the school's varsity football team had its best season in years, thanks to second-year head coach Matt Schwartzback.
"Last season, we checked every box," said Schwartzback. "We had a tremendous senior class. A great foundation was built. We walked into a very good situation as a coaching staff, and our biggest goal as a coaching staff was to take the foundation that was built and elevate it."
Bethesda-Chevy Chase's Successful 2024 Football Season
The Barons won eight games for the first time in 20 years, as they went on to make a deep playoff run, but fell to eventual state champion Quince Orchard in the state quarterfinals.
"Year 2, I feel like I have my feet are on the ground a little bit more," said Schwartzback. "My wife and I live in the community, so not only am I the head football coach here, but we also moved my family, my wife and two sons. It's a beautiful school, community, and place to live."
Another big accomplishment for B-CC was winning the Congressional Cup for the first time, as they beat rivals Churchill, Walter Johnson and Whitman in the process.
"The biggest win, you look back on them all, and they're all big wins, because it's such a competitive county," said Schwartzback. "The 4A North is such a competitive division, and I have a lot of respect out here for all the coaches. But the Congressional Cup games are always the biggest, especially around here."
Two Seniors Have Been Through It All
B-CC had 16 seniors graduate from the Class of 2025, and once again they will have 16 seniors for this season. Two notable seniors coming into this season are wide receiver Andre Ekani and running back/defensive back Gabe Eisler. The two of them have been on varsity since freshman year and have never played a down of JV football.
"Gabe's a four-year starter, Andre's a three-year varsity starter," said Schwartzback. "We're really hopeful for them. They're the backbone of our program. They're our senior captains. When I took over this program, they were two names I knew. Coming in, they have leveled up the expectations that rose our program to another level for sure."
"It's been a great journey," said Ekani. "It's been a lot of hard work that we've both put in, and I'm excited for the season to start."
"It's been a nice come-up," said Eisler. "Switching head coaches our junior year, and now it's our second year with our new coach. I love the program. I think we've gotten better over the years as players and as people in general."
Both players were juniors during the 2024 season where the Barons had their best season in 20 years, as they look to close our their senior years on a similar note, if not better.
"That would be amazing," said Ekani. "The goal is always a state championship. Hopefully we can accomplish that and go all the way."
"We just want to get better year after year," said Eisler. "Obviously a state championship's the goal. We just want to keep developing and keep working. We trust our guys, we trust our coaching staff, and we've got it."
Who is the Man Under Center This Season?
Stepping in at quarterback for the Barons in 2025 is sophomore Jack Conley, whose father Tim is a statistician for the team. Conley will be taking over for Danny Hahn, who graduated last year.
"He's a really good kid," Schwartzback stated about Conley. "He comes from a football family. His dad's a football coach. We're putting a lot of stock in him. He had a great offseason, and he's doing a great job so far at his young career."
Offensive Line Also Stands Out
In terms of other players, B-CC also has four of their five starting offensive linemen returning, including All-County linemen DeAndre Blakeney, Carson Cooley and Timmy Mwangi, who is recovering from a torn ACL.
"We're looking to raise the foundation," said Schwartzback. "We have a good group of kids, and we have a great O-line coach, Juan Vega. We're really hopeful that we can take the program to the next level on the back of our offensive line and our senior class."
Week 1 Matchup vs. Churchill Features a Familiar Face
B-CC's first game of the season is a road matchup against rival Churchill this Friday. Funny enough, Bulldogs assistant coach Ben Minturn was the Barons' football head coach for six seasons before leaving in 2024.
"I've got so much respect for Ben," said Schwartzback. "What he built here at B-CC, where he turned his program into. Following in his footsteps here and trying to take the program to another level, I credit his success what he built here, and me being able to carry on to that
Along with Minturn, Schwartzback also put respect on the names of Churchill's head coach Joe Rydzewski and assistant coach Dave Mencarini.
"We know they're going to be ready Week 1," said Schwartzback. "We expect them to have every box checked Week 1 for us. We expect a great game, but we're ready for them too."
As for players Ekani and Eisler, they know what it's like to play for Minturn, having done so their freshman and sophomore years in 2022 and 2023.
"Both coaches have been great," said Eisler. "[They] helped me develop as a player. I love Schwartzback, I love Minturn. But I'm really excited for what we've got in store for our senior year."
"It's going to be a good game," said Ekani. "Respect to Minturn, I love Minturn. He's a great coach, and I wish nothing but the best for him. But some things just got to happen. We've got to go and take that over."