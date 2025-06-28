Bill Belichick's High School Alma Mater Announces Its 2025 Football Schedule
Annapolis High School, the proud alma mater of NFL coaching legend and current University of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, will kickoff its 2025 football season with a rare in-county non-league match will kickoff Annapolis (Md.) High’s 2025 football schedule.
The Panthers host Severn School, an Anne Arundel County private school and member of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) B Conference Sept. 5. Annapolis starts Anne Arundel County public league plays with road games against Southern (Sept. 12) and Sept. 19 (Glen Burnie).
The Panthers are on the road for five of their eight league matches, including an Oct. 3 meeting with defending Maryland Class 3A state champ Arundel. Annapolis hosts reigning Anne Arundel league champ Broadneck (Sept. 26), which it defeated last fall. Broadneck reached the 4A state semifinals.
Annapolis went 8-3 last season, reaching the Class 4A East Region final.
2025 ANNAPOLIS HIGH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 6 - vs. Severn School
Sept. 12 - at Southern-Anne Arundel
Sept. 19 - at Glen Burnie
Sept. 26 - vs. Broadneck
Oct. 3 - at Arundel
Oct. 10 - vs. Meade
Oct. 17 - at North County
Oct. 24 - vs. Old Mill
Nov. 1 - at Crofton