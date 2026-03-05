The 2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) high school boys basketball state quarterfinal matchups have been set for Friday, March 6.

High School on SI has brackets for all four classes in the MPSSAA high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will take place March 12-14 at UMBC.

In Class 4A, top-seeded Charles H. Flowers will look to defend its home floor against Broadneck as the Jaguars continue their pursuit of a state championship. Flowers has been one of the most balanced teams in Maryland this winter, combining strong guard play with depth in the frontcourt. Meade, another powerhouse from Anne Arundel County, will host Seneca Valley while Montgomery County rivals Blake and Whitman square off in what could be one of the most competitive matchups of the round.

Class 3A also features several intriguing battles. Marriotts Ridge, the No. 1 seed, welcomes Frederick while Baltimore City power City College hosts Mount Hebron. Great Mills and Magruder will attempt to protect their home courts against South River and Overlea respectively.

The Class 2A bracket includes several teams with deep postseason experience. Wicomico earned the top seed and will face Winter Mills, while Lackey hosts C. Milton Wright in a matchup featuring two programs known for disciplined defensive play. Middletown and Fairmont Heights round out the top four seeds.

In Class 1A, Patterson Mill leads the bracket and hosts Bohemia Manor, while SEED School, CMIT-North and Cambridge-South Dorchester will also try to hold serve at home.

With semifinal spots on the line, every possession will carry added weight as teams inch closer to the ultimate prize: a Maryland state championship.

(Click on links below for full brackets)

No. 8 Broadneck at No. 1 Flowers

No. 7 Seneca Valley at No. 2 Meade

No. 6 Eleanor Roosevelt at No. 3 Blake

No. 5 Dulaney at No. 4 Whitman

No. 8 Frederick at No. 1 Marriotts Ridge

No. 7 Mount Hebron at No. 2 City College

No. 6 South River at No. 3 Great Mills

No. 5 Overlea at No. 4 Magruder

No. 8 Winter Mills at No. 1 Wicomico

No. 7 C. Milton Wright at No. 2 Lackey

No. 6 Dunbar at No. 3 Middletown

No. 5 Southern-AA at No. 4 Fairmont Heights

No. 8 Bohemia Manor at No. 1 Patterson Mill

No. 7 Allegany at No. 2 SEED School

No. 6 Lake Clifton at No. 3 CMIT-North

No. 5 Brunswick at No. 4 Cambridge-South Dorchester