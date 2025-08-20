Boys’ Latin Midfielder Aiden Kenney Commits to University of Tampa
Throughout the years, there have been many different college lacrosse programs which have taken turns being the so-called “hottest” when it comes to getting commitments from multiple MIAA players in a very short period of time. That said, how many people would have predicted a long time ago that, for two consecutive years, throughout July and August, the program with the most success recruiting the MIAA would be one from Florida?
Florida is a Hot Destination for MIAA Lacrosse Stars
Well, the above has been exactly the case! In 2024, Flagler, located in St. Augustine, was the hot program in that department. And, so far from the beginning of this July through this current time in August, the Tampa Spartans and Coach JB Clarke have been on the biggest roll with getting “I do” notices from 2026 MIAA Lacrosse players.
Five such student-athletes have chosen to compete for Tampa. While one has already been talked about on here, each of the next four commitment articles will feature one of those other future Spartans. Sure enough, all are midfielders.
To start off, we will focus on Boys’ Latin Laker Aiden Kenney. Aiden made his announcement regarding the perennial top Sunshine State Conference program and national power on August 5th.
Why Tampa?
He said, to not much of a surprise, that he decided on Tampa for several reasons. First of all, on and off the lacrosse field, the university, whose athletes sport red, black, and gold, felt like a perfect fit for him. Like Aiden is currently experiencing at BL, the Spartans’ team culture is incredible, and it is clear that Tampa Lacrosse is also built on a long-term vision of winning and development.
Familiar Faces and a Winning Environment
Aiden wants to continue being part of such a program throughout his college days. The Spartans regularly compete for the national title, and that goal is shown in everything they do. Coach Clarke and the rest of the coaching staff really shined with their energy, attention to details, and commitment to their players’ growth. Having former BL Laker Desi Arrup, who will be a sophomore for Tampa next spring, on the roster made it feel even more like home for Aiden.
Tampa's Draw Includes a Gorgeous Campus, Top Facilities and Strong Academics
In addition, the University of Tampa’s campus and athletic facilities are absolutely gorgeous, and the academics are no joke. Aiden knows he not only will be challenged and supported, but he will experience the same winning mentality and high expectations both on the athletic fields and in the classroom that he has known very well for a long time. Aiden is definitely excited to have the opportunity to keep that going.
Many congratulations and best of luck to Aiden Kenney! While his high school program has been known as a frequent championship contender for years, his future one has definitely become such a program more recently. And it looks like we could still be in the early days of a tremendously powerful run for the Spartans. Which might very well include additional national titles to add to the program’s first from 2022.