Breaking! Maryland Sanctions Girls Flag Football, State Champions to Be Crowned at M&T Bank Stadium in 2026

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) on Friday approved girls flag football as a state championship sport, clearing the way for Maryland to crown its first official champions in fall 2026.

The championship games will be held at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, as they have been the last two years prior to the sport receiving official state sanctioning.

A Long-Awaited Milestone

The move follows a multi-year partnership between the MPSSAA and the Ravens, who launched a pilot program in 2023 aimed at expanding opportunities for female athletes. The sport has grown quickly since then, with more than 130 schools now participating statewide.

“This is a significant day for both the Baltimore Ravens and the entire state of Maryland,” Ravens president Sashi Brown said in a statement. “We set out to create meaningful opportunities for girls to participate in football across the state, and now we are seeing that vision realized.”

Growth Fueled by Investment

The Ravens have invested more than $1 million in the program and, along with Under Armour, have helped supply uniforms to participating schools. What began in Frederick County has expanded to 10 school systems across Maryland.

MPSSAA executive director Andy Warner said the sanctioning represents a long-term goal for the organization.

“This achievement fulfills a vision we set in 2021,” Warner said. “By elevating girls flag football to a championship sport, we continue to provide inclusive, education-based opportunities for student-athletes.”

Additional Support Expands Reach

Growth has also been supported by the Washington Commanders, who joined the effort in 2025 by funding programs in Prince George’s County and supporting expansion in Montgomery County.

Maryland Counties Playing Flag Football

Baltimore City (14 schools) (12 in 2024, 2 in 2025)

Baltimore County (24) (2026)

Calvert County (4) (2025)

Charles County (7) (2025)

Frederick County (10) (2023)

Howard County (13) (2025)

Montgomery County (25) (2024)

Prince George;s County (26) (2025)

St. Mary's County (3) (2026)

Washington County (6) (2024)

National Momentum Builds

Maryland becomes the 19th state to sanction girls flag football at the high school level. The sport continues to gain traction nationally, with more than 100 colleges offering opportunities and flag football scheduled to debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics.

“Sanctioning girls flag football isn’t just about adding another sport,” said Flynn Burch. “It’s about opening doors for young women to compete and lead.”

Additional details on the 2026 flag football season and playoff format are expected to be announced at a later date.