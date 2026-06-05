With the 2025-26 school year winding down, the next high school football season is clearly on the horizon and team schedules are starting to be announced. Two-time defending Maryland Class 4A state champion Quince Orchard recently announced its nine game regular season slate as it sets out to make more history.

The Cougars of head coach John Kelley's Cougars are seeking a three-peat and their fifth state championship in the last six years.

Last season, Quince Orchard captured its second consecutive championship by defeating Henry A. Wise, 26-21, in the state title game. It was a rematch of the 2024 final in which the Cougars also emerged victorious.

However, what's even more impressive is that the Cougars has won 27 games in a row, with only one loss since 2021. The one time John Kelley's Cougars lost a game was at home against Northwest in the 2023 playoffs.

As Quince Orchard looks to keep their winning streak going, let's take a look at some of their 2026 opponents.

Season Opens Against Paint Branch

First, QO opens the 2026 season at home against fellow Montgomery County football powerhouse Paint Branch on Friday, September 4th. These two schools faced each other to open 2025, where the Cougars cruised to a 35-0 victory.

Annual Test Against Stone Bridge

John Kelley's squad continues their yearly tradition of facing Virginia-based Stone Bridge. On Friday, September 18th, QO heads to Ashburn for the annual matchup, coming off a tight 20-0 shutout win in Gaithersburg last year.

Northwest Rivalry Returns

Finally, what would a Quince Orchard football schedule article be without mentioning Northwest? This season, the Montgomery County football Game of the Year will be held in Germantown on Friday, October 23rd.

The Cougars are coming off two victories over the Jaguars in 2025, both regular season and playoffs. QO dominated Northwest 35-7 last November in what felt like revenge for what happened two years before.

Other 2026 Opponents

Quince Orchard's 2026 schedule also features opponents like Walter Johnson (Sep. 4), Seneca Valley (Sep. 24), Churchill (Oct. 2), Sherwood (Oct. 9), Clarksburg (Oct. 16), and Gaithersburg (Oct. 29).

Quince Orchard 2026 Football Schedule

Week 1 (Sep. 4) - vs. Paint Branch

Week 2 (Sep. 10) - vs. Walter Johnson

Week 3 (Sep. 18) - at Stone Bridge (VA)

Week 4 (Sep. 24) - at Seneca Valley

Week 5 (Oct. 2) - vs. Churchill

Week 6 (Oct. 9) - at Sherwood

Week 7 (Oct. 16) - vs. Clarksburg

Week 8 (Oct. 23) - at Northwest

Week 9 (Oct. 29) - vs. Gaithersburg