2026 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game Rosters Announced
The annual Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Baseball Game returns on Wednesday, July 1, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
A Legacy That Endures
This will be the third all-star game played since the death of its namesake, Baltimore Orioles legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson, who passed away in September 2023 at age 86. Meeting Robinson was always one of the biggest draws for the Maryland baseball stars fortunate enough to participate in the contest.
How Brooks Robinson Saved The Game
When Crown Central Petroleum launched its annual high school All-Star baseball game in 1982, it tabbed Robinson as its honorary chairman. The Orioles legend delighted generations of aspiring college and professional players by attending pregame press conferences and presenting awards following the game. Robinson appeared to have unlimited time for anyone and everyone who wanted to share a moment with him.
In 2004, when Crown pulled out of the contest and eventually went out of business, Robinson was called on to save the game, and he did.
Robinson contacted longtime friend Joe Geier of the Geier Financial Group, who promptly agreed to sponsor the game, which was first played at Baltimore's Memorial Stadium and then moved to Oriole Park when the major league team moved into their iconic downtown ballpark in 1992.
Geier had only one condition for his sponsorship, the game was renamed the Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game and it has been going strong ever since.
On Tuesday, 40 players were announced to represent their schools in the annual Maryland high school All-Star Game, with 20 players each on the North and South rosters.
Here are the rosters for the 2026 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game:
North All-Star Roster
Pitchers
Aidan Ciurca, Hereford
Spencer Gilcrest, Walter Johnson
Raffaele Iorio, Damascus
Carson Kelm, Mount St. Joseph
Grant Matalia, Walter Johnson
Drew Ranck, Dulaney
Ryan Zanni, Sherwood
Catchers
Matthew Rich, Dulaney
Justin Witner, Damascus
First Basemen
Jake Berger, Sherwood
Infielders
Giacomo Iorio, Damascus
Miguel Leon, John Carroll
Kreis Metz, Hereford
Nolan Noweski, Oakdale
Outfielders
Joey Coudon, John Carroll
Cory Godlove, Middletown
Tre McInnes, Patterson Mill
Daniel Metz, Hereford
Alternates
Jacob Bender, Sherwood
Sam Weston, Walter Johnson
South All-Star Roster
Pitchers
Brock Grow, Saint Michaels
Tristan Merritt, Parkside
Casey Stachera, Centennial
Billy White, Crofton
Trip Zwerlein, Broadneck
Catchers
Logan Powell, Patuxent
Benny Lopez, Severn Run
First Basemen
Jason Gifford, Crofton
Jonathan Norwood, River Hill
Infielders
Landon Daniel, Decatur
Nolan Hooker, South River
Austin Nazelrod, Glenelg
Brandon Rzepkowski, Old Mill
Ryan Walsh, River Hill
Outfielders
Gavin Crandell, Southern
Chase McLaughlin, Northeast
Owen Snow, Marriotts Ridge
Rodney Watts, Chesapeake-AA
Alternates
Parker Box, South River
Jayden Saraullo, Northeast
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Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.