2026 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game Rosters Announced

The annual Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Baseball Game returns on Wednesday, July 1, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

A Legacy That Endures

This will be the third all-star game played since the death of its namesake, Baltimore Orioles legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson, who passed away in September 2023 at age 86. Meeting Robinson was always one of the biggest draws for the Maryland baseball stars fortunate enough to participate in the contest.

How Brooks Robinson Saved The Game

When Crown Central Petroleum launched its annual high school All-Star baseball game in 1982, it tabbed Robinson as its honorary chairman. The Orioles legend delighted generations of aspiring college and professional players by attending pregame press conferences and presenting awards following the game. Robinson appeared to have unlimited time for anyone and everyone who wanted to share a moment with him.

In 2004, when Crown pulled out of the contest and eventually went out of business, Robinson was called on to save the game, and he did.

Robinson contacted longtime friend Joe Geier of the Geier Financial Group, who promptly agreed to sponsor the game, which was first played at Baltimore's Memorial Stadium and then moved to Oriole Park when the major league team moved into their iconic downtown ballpark in 1992.

Geier had only one condition for his sponsorship, the game was renamed the Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game and it has been going strong ever since.

On Tuesday, 40 players were announced to represent their schools in the annual Maryland high school All-Star Game, with 20 players each on the North and South rosters.

Here are the rosters for the 2026 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game:

North All-Star Roster

Pitchers

Aidan Ciurca, Hereford

Spencer Gilcrest, Walter Johnson

Raffaele Iorio, Damascus

Carson Kelm, Mount St. Joseph

Grant Matalia, Walter Johnson

Drew Ranck, Dulaney

Ryan Zanni, Sherwood

Catchers

Matthew Rich, Dulaney

Justin Witner, Damascus

First Basemen

Jake Berger, Sherwood

Infielders

Giacomo Iorio, Damascus

Miguel Leon, John Carroll

Kreis Metz, Hereford

Nolan Noweski, Oakdale

Outfielders

Joey Coudon, John Carroll

Cory Godlove, Middletown

Tre McInnes, Patterson Mill

Daniel Metz, Hereford

Alternates

Jacob Bender, Sherwood

Sam Weston, Walter Johnson

South All-Star Roster

Pitchers

Brock Grow, Saint Michaels

Tristan Merritt, Parkside

Casey Stachera, Centennial

Billy White, Crofton

Trip Zwerlein, Broadneck

Catchers

Logan Powell, Patuxent

Benny Lopez, Severn Run

First Basemen

Jason Gifford, Crofton

Jonathan Norwood, River Hill

Infielders

Landon Daniel, Decatur

Nolan Hooker, South River

Austin Nazelrod, Glenelg

Brandon Rzepkowski, Old Mill

Ryan Walsh, River Hill

Outfielders

Gavin Crandell, Southern

Chase McLaughlin, Northeast

Owen Snow, Marriotts Ridge

Rodney Watts, Chesapeake-AA

Alternates

Parker Box, South River

Jayden Saraullo, Northeast