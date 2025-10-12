Calvert Hall’s Lacrosse Star Commits to Florida Southern, Continuing MIAA Pipeline to the Sunshine State
On several occasions, including in the last multiple recruiting announcements here, we have focused on high school lacrosse players committing to college programs whose next major steps are to, both for the first time under their current coach, win a conference tournament and appear in the postseason.
Nick Pocalyko Has Committed to Florida Southern
Without a doubt, that is definitely the case for the future program for the MIAA student-athlete we are taking a look at right now. And, like some of those other programs, this one has a decent recruiting pipeline with the MIAA and other parts of the region that is being continued with the commitment. 2026 Calvert Hall face-off man Nick Pocalyko, who has decided to head to Lakeland, Florida, located between Tampa and Orlando, for his college days. He committed to the Florida Southern Moccasins, members of Division II, and Coach Marty Ward.
The Moccasins Have Become a Sunshine State Conference Power
Coach Ward, who has been the main lacrosse face for the "Mocs" since 2012, has had a decent run so far leading the scarlet and white-clad program. That includes five seasons with a double-digit number of wins. In 2023, Florida Southern finished with 13 victories, which remains a program record. The Mocs compete in the Sunshine State Conference (SSC) and have appeared in many conference tournaments. Three times (including in both 2022 and 2023), they advanced to the title game of that tournament.
Coach Ward Has Recruited Well in the Maryland/DC Region
As mentioned above, Ward has recruited Maryland/DC well. The 2026 Florida Southern roster has three MIAA products and five other Maryland/DC players on it. And, with third-year assistant coach Tim McNichol knowing the region for lacrosse very well due to having played his college ball at nearby McDaniel College, chances are decent that pipeline may well keep running solidly.
Of course, Pocalyko is also continuing a strong recruiting pipeline between the Maryland/DC region and the college lacrosse programs in Florida all together. He says that he wants to be a part of the sport growing so rapidly in the state. What really stood out to Nick about Florida Southern Lacrosse is the program that Ward and McNichol are building.
They have a clear vision, and Nick is looking forward to joining the culture they have created. In addition, the team environment felt like family right away, and he knows he will be surrounded by coaches and teammates who will push him to succeed.
A Large Campus Feel with Personal Attention
As for Florida Southern College as a whole, the location offers not just a great place to live, but also good business opportunities for Nick's future. While the campus has the feel of a larger school, since there are fewer students than such an institution, he will get a more personal college experience while enjoying the bigger atmosphere. Speaking of the campus, it is, to not much of a surprise due to the name of the town it is in, close to many lakes. And it is right near the beautiful Lake Hollingsworth, which provides one with some stunning waterfront views. In the end, opportunities for him both on and off the field completely sold him on Florida Southern College and the Mocs.
Many congrats and best of luck to Nick Pocalyko! As is asked for other commitments who have chosen successful college programs looking to get to higher levels with their coach, could he end up experiencing, as well as being a part of exactly that happening at Florida Southern during his time there?