Carlton 'Bub' Carrington's NBA Draft stock continues to rise
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Few college basketball players have seen their NBA Draft stock rise more rapidly than Baltimore’s own Carlton “Bub” Carrington.
Carrington, who just completed a strong freshman season at the University of Pittsburgh after a brilliant high school career in Baltimore at St. Frances Academy, was not considered a “one and done” a year ago. However, on Wednesday night, he is poised to become the first Pitt Panther drafted into the NBA since Lamar Patterson in 2014 and the first St. Frances basketball player to get selected by a NBA squad since Mark Karcher in 2000.
A legendary AAU player in Baltimore, Carrington scored more than 1,000 points in his high school career at St. Frances. In his first college game, he posted a triple-double and went on to average 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his freshman year in the ACC. In its NBA draft analysis, RotoWire said Carrington shows “poise beyond his years,” and incredible instincts with regard to court positioning and shot selection. “His facilitation is an elite counter to his shooting, as Carrington can offset his track record of limited rim penetration with quality passing,” added RotoWire.
Carrington is no stranger to top local and national competition after his years in the illustrious Baltimore Catholic League, which has sent scores of stars to the NBA including Duane Farrell, Carmelo Anthony and Rudy Gay, as well as current stars Immanuel Quickley and Jalen Smith.
Gay, who is Carrinton’s second cousin, had a NBA career that spanned 18 seasons and, according to a feature story in the Baltimore Sun, has worked extensively with Carrington on his offensive moves as well as counters to what more sophisticated defenses will throw at him.
Carrington is renowned for his desire to learn the finer points of basketball has been nicknamed “Sponge-Bub” for his ability to absorb what he is taught.
“As talented as he is — and I told every NBA person that’s called me, I think his greatest gift is his mind,” Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel, who starred at Duke during his college career, told the Baltimore Sun. “He is incredibly smart. I think that’s the reason why he’s gonna become a really, really good pro.”
According to St. Frances head coach Nick Myles, Carrington works hard had at implementing what he learns.
“The every day in the gym,” Myles said in the Sun feature. “He really did it the old-fashioned way.”
Carrinton, who has grown to 6-feet-4 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, has excellent size to be successful as a NBA swing guard. He has been linked to several teams outside of the lottery, including Miami (15), New Orleans (17) and Toronto (17), but recently he was mocked as high as No. 10 and targeted for the Utah Jazz. Other analysts have predicted he could fall into the second round.