Tatum, Beal, and 7 More: Missouri's Incredible High School Production of Current NBA Talent
When the NBA season tipped off this week, there were only nine former Missouri high school basketball stars scattered among the league. What the Show-Me State lacks in quantity, however, it certainly makes up for in quality.
Quality Over Quantity: The Six First-Round Picks With Missouri Roots
All nine of those players were drafted into the NBA, including six first-rounders - Ochai Agbaji, Ja’Kobe Walter, OG Anunoby, Landry Shamet, Bradley Beal, and Jayson Tatum.
The Chaminade Blueprint: Inside the Star-Making Machine that Forged Tatum and Beal
Tatum and Beal, both of whom attended Chaminade College Prep in St. Louis, were third overall picks in their respective drafts before going on to NBA stardom, earning multiple All-Star appearances and NBA championships.
Agbaji, born in Milwaukee but moved to Kansas City at a young age, was taken No. 14 overall out of Oak Park in Kansas City, while Walter, a Dallas native who also attended high school at McKinney (Texas) before transferring to Link Academy, was picked No. 19.
Anunoby, who was born in London but moved to Jefferson City when he was 4 and attended Jeff City High, where he averaged nearly 20 points per game as a senior and was named Missouri’s top high school basketball player, was taken No. 23 overall. Shamet, who attended Park Hill High in Kansas City, was taken at No. 26 in his respective draft class.
Link Academy: The New Generation of Transfer Talent
Two Missouri schools stake claim to five of those nine players. Chaminade, of course, with Beal and Tatum, and Branson’s Link Academy, with three: Ja’Kobe Walter, Julian Phillips, and Jordan Walsh. Those three aren’t originally from Missouri but transferred to the postgraduate academy, which is known to sport some of the nation’s top high school prospects and plays a national schedule.
Phillips, a second-round pick by the Chicago Bulls, is a native of Killeen, Texas, who attended high school at Blythewood High (South Carolina) before transferring to Link Academy. Walsh, a five-star prospect in high school, is a Dallas native who attended Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy before transferring to Link Academy.
The Three-Way NBA Team Split: Which Franchises Bet on the Show-Me State?
Three pairs of former Missouri high school stars now play on the same team in the NBA. The Toronto Raptors have Agbaji and Walter, the New York Knicks have Anunoby and Shamet, while the Boston Celtics roster Tatum and Walsh.
The newest Missourian to start the season on an NBA roster goes to Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot-1 center and rookie second-round pick of the Charlotte Hornets who attended Trinity Catholic in St. Louis before playing collegiately at Creighton.
FULL Roster Breakdown: All Nine Former Missouri High School Stars in the NBA
Toronto Raptors
Ochai Agbaji, Oak Park (Kansas City)
Ja’Kobe Walter, Link Academy
New York Knicks
OG Anunoby, Jefferson City
Landry Shamet, Park Hill
Los Angeles Clippers
- Bradley Beal, Chaminade College Prep
Chicago Bulls
- Julian Phillips, Link Academy
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Chaminade College Prep
Jordan Walsh, Link Academy
Charlotte Hornets
- Ryan Kalkbrenner, Trinity Catholic