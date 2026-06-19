Chicago Bulls Forward Jalen Smith Headlines 2026 Baltimore Catholic League Hall of Fame Class

ELLICOTT CITY, Maryland - Now in its sixth decade, the Baltimore Catholic League has become one of the nation's most respected high school basketball leagues. The BCL inducted its latest Hall of Fame class Thursday evening at Turf Valley Resort.

Ten former standouts highlighted the 12-member class, led by current Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith, gained a place in Baltimore basketball immortality.

Smith, a 2018 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph, is one of the most decorated players in BCL history, winning Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors, scoring 2,122 points (eighth-most in BCL history) during his four-year varsity career.

Smith, who was a McDonald All-American in 2018 along with current Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley – a 2024 BCL Hall of Fame inductee from John Carroll School – starred for two seasons at the University of Maryland before being selected 10th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Smith Reflects On Hall Of Fame Honor

Smith, nicknamed “Stix” for his wiry frame as a youngster, said his journey wouldn’t have been possible without his parents.

“Dad, thanks for putting a basketball in my hands,” said Smith, who led the Gaels to 120 victories and three BCL titles (two tournament) in his four years. “Mom, thanks for keeping the basketball in my hands.”

Smith became the headliner of a class that spans more than six decades of Baltimore Catholic League history, honoring former players, coaches and administrators who helped shape one of the nation's premier high school basketball conferences.

2026 Baltimore Catholic League Hall Of Fame Class

Here’s a look at the rest of the 2026 Baltimore Catholic League Hall of Fame Class:

Jamal Brunt, St. Frances Academy (1999) - Brunt led the Panthers to the 1998 BCL regular season title and the 1999 tournament championship game before starring for four seasons at Randolph-Macon College. He recently joined Syracuse University as an assistant under new coach Gerry McNamara after stops at Penn State, Virginia Commonwealth, Miami and Richmond.

Jack Degele, Mount Saint Joseph (1965) - Degele guided the BCL into the 21st century as its longest tenured commissioner (2000-2025). The former college assistant helped establish the league's board of directors and Hall of Fame as well as an annual service day where BCL student athletes worked with various Catholic charities.

Lee Hicks, Saint Maria Goretti (1986) - Hicks was an integral part of Goretti's immediate impact when it joined the BCL in mid-1980s. A three-year starter, Hicks totaled 1,380 points, 738 rebounds and 316 assists as the now-defunct Hagerstown (Md.) school won the BCL Tournament title in 1985 and 1986.

Vernon Hill, Calvert Hall College (1984) - Hill was the quintessential glue guy during the Cardinals’ iconic run in the early 1980s. A three-year letter winner, who averaged 10 points and nine rebounds as a senior, helped the Cardinals to 83 victories including a 34-0 mark and the nation’s No. 1 ranking in the 1981-82 campaign.

Darnell Hopkins, Towson Catholic (2002) - Hopkins was a big reason now-defunct Towson Catholic was among the BCL’s best at the start of the century. The three-year standout, who later starred at Murray State, was selected to the all-tournament team in 2000 and 2001 as the Owls reached the final before averaging 23 points and six rebounds in his senior season.

Cory Hudson, Archbishop Spalding (2002) - Hudson, a four-year standout, was at the center of Archbishop Spalding's emergence as a BCL power. The Cavaliers won 101 games (school-record 31 wins in 1998-99 season) and three BCL Tournament championships with Hudson’s versatility complimenting of a deep and talented roster.

Marty Johnson, Cardinal Gibbons (1983) - Johnson is an influential figure in Baltimore basketball history. The point guard helped the Crusaders to 71 victories over three seasons and was the first recipient of the John M. Plevyak award as the BCL Tournament MVP, and his decision to transfer from Richmond to Towson State (now Towson), where he became a star, helped change the narrative of Baltimore high school stars staying home to play in college.

Malcolm McMillan, John Carroll School (2011) - McMillan was the force behind John Carroll’s immediate impact in the BCL. The guard averaged 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a senior, earning regular season co-Player of the Year honors and was tournament MVP as the Patriots won the BCL regular season and tournament crowns in their inaugural season.

Bryan Moorhouse, Cardinal Gibbons (1970) - Only legendary coach O. Ray Mullis is arguably more synonymous with Gibbons than Moorhouse. As a player, Moorhouse helped the Crusaders to their first basketball title (Maryland Scholastic Association A Conference co-champ in 1970) and later served 22 years on Mullis’ staff (won eight regular season and six BCL tournament championships) and was head coach for four seasons after Mullis died from pancreatic cancer in 1994.

Terry Nolan, Our Lady of Mount Carmel (2017) - Nolan is the first BCL Hall of Fame inductee from Mount Carmel which joined the BCL in the 2011-12 season. He compiled 1,492 points, 654 rebounds and 632 assists before playing at George Washington, Bradley and Towson where he helped the Tigers to their first Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) regular season championship.

Lou Winston, Loyola Blakefield (1984) - Nicknamed “Sweet Lou,” Winston was intense and competitive during his three-year varsity career for the Dons. He finished with 1,139 points, 414 rebounds and 468 assists, before starring at Millersville University where he still holds the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) single-game assist record (15).