Bulls vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 10

The Golden State Warriors host the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night after suffering a 119-116 loss to end a road trip last night in Utah.

The Warriors have now lost two straight games and four of their last five, falling back down to .500 on the season at 32-32. However, Golden State is still 19-13 at home as opposed to 13-19 on the road.

Chicago has won two of its last four games after a long losing streak, but is coming off a blowout loss in Sacramento despite being -4.5 favorites.

The Warriors did win the first meeting in Chicago back in December, coming away with a 123-91 victory.

The oddsmakers have the Warriors as home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Bulls vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +6.5 (-115)

Warriors -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bulls +195

Warriors -238

Total

227.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Bulls vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, NBCSBA

Bulls record: 26-38

Warriors record: 32-32

Bulls vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Matas Buzelis – Probable

Zach Collins – Out

Noa Essengue – Out

Josh Giddey – Probable

Jaden Ivey – Out

Mac McClung – Out

Lachlan Olbrich – Out

Collin Sexton – Questionable

Anfernee Simons – Out

Jalen Smith – Probable

Patrick Williams – Questionable

Warriors Injury Report

Al Horford – Questionable

Kristaps Porzingis – Questionable

Moses Moody – Questionable

Will Richard – Questionable

Stephen Curry – Out

Jimmy Butler – Out

Bulls vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Smith returned from a calf injury on Sunday, and it showed. The big man scored just four points on 1 of 6 shooting (1 of 5 from deep) after missing a few weeks.

I don’t think he’ll have another game like that tonight in Golden State, though. The Bulls center is averaging 10.1 points per game this season, and he was playing well before the injury.

Going back to December 29, Smith is averaging 12.0 points per game with OVER 9.5 points in 17 of those 24 contests. I’ll back him to get into the double digits tonight against the Warriors.

Bulls vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

A return home should help the Warriors, who sat out Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford in the first half of the back-to-back last night. They should be ready to go tonight against the Bulls, who have been struggling recently.

Chicago is now just 10-20 on the road this season after losing in Sacramento, and 12-18 against the spread.

I’ll take the Warriors to bounce back at home after a few tough losses in the last two weeks.

Pick: Warriors -6.5 (-105)

