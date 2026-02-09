Bulls vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 9

The Chicago Bulls are looking to end a four-game losing streak when they start a quick two-game road trip against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Chicago has now lost seven of its last eight games, but at least it was the underdog or favored by two points or fewer in each of those contests. On the other side, the Nets are coming off a win as home favorites over the Wizards to end a three-game losing streak.

The Bulls won the first meeting of the season back in December before the teams traded home wins in a home-and-home last month. This is a different Chicago team, though, after dealing away a few pieces at the trade deadline.

The oddsmakers have the Nets as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Bulls vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls -3.5 (-122)

Nets +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Bulls: -175

Nets: +145

Total

219.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Bulls vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 9

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, YES

Bulls record: 24-29

Nets record: 14-37

Bulls vs. Nets Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Josh Giddey – doubtful

Tre Jones – doubtful

Yuki Kawamura – out

Mac McClung – out

Jalen Smith – questionable

Nets Injury Report

Egor Demin – out

Tyson Etienne – out

Chaney Johnson – out

E.J. Liddell – out

Michael Porter Jr. – out

Bulls vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Smith OVER 11.5 Points (-110)

Jalen Smith is only averaging 10.2 points per game this season, but this is one of the easier matchups he’ll see against the lowly Nets. Brooklyn is allowing 114.9 points per game, including 19.7 to centers.

Smith has been trending upwards recently with an average of 13.3 points in his last 13 games. He had at least a dozen points in all but two of those games, putting up 14 and 12 in the home-and-home with Brooklyn last month.

The big man is questionable for tonight’s game, but he should be able to keep up that pace if he’s in the lineup.

Bulls vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

The Bulls have transformed their team at the trade deadline since beating Brooklyn twice last month, and they’re on a downward trend as well.

The Nets are coming off a home win against the Wizards and should be able to keep the good vibes rolling with an upset win over a Chicago team trying to find its new identity.

Pick: Nets moneyline (+145)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

