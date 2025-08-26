DMV Legends Reconnect: Tyrone Jones Helps Delonte West in Virginia
The DMV Basketball Community is a tight-knit group. One for all and all for one.
Brotherhood in the DMV
On August 11th in Northern Virginia, former Dunbar High School (Washington, DC) standout Tyrone Jones ran into former Eleanor Roosevelt High School (Greenbelt, MD) standout Delonte West outside a local 7-11 store in Alexandria, Va.
The meeting was documented on Jones’ Facebook page.
“I’m chillin’ with my man Delonte West,” Jones said in the video. “Delonte alright, everything going to be all good y’all. We still love him. No matter what, he belongs to us and all that so [expletive] can talk all they want. I picked him up and put him in my car, taking him away. These people at this 7-11 calling the police so I’m getting him up outta here before the police come. One love y’all -- Delonte West.”
Jones and West share a common bond; they are both alumni of the prestigious Capital Classic High School All-Star Game.
In fact, Jones, who played in the 1984 Capital Classic, finished with 10 points in the game on 5-for-10 shooting from the field. He was 0-for-1 from the foul line. West, who played in the 2001 Capital Classic, also finished with 10 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field and was 0-for-1 from the charity stripe. A case of divine intervention according to Jones.
West’s Struggles and Support
Delonte West’s mental health issues have been well-documented.
He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 and has struggled with various personal issues including substance abuse.
Tyrone Jones Steps In
“The man needs help,” said Jones. “I will never stop trying to help somebody. He’s a good brother. I love him to death.”
Jones said he dropped West off at a Planet Fitness on Route 1 in Alexandria, Va.
“I told him I’m going to come back looking for him because he needs help,” said Jones.
West, a Washington, DC native, once had a promising career in professional basketball.
A Shared Capital Classic Bond
“I was at Delonte’s draft party when he got drafted into the NBA,” said former Paint Branch High School (Burtonsville, Maryland) standout Jamaal Wise, who played with West in the 2001 Capital Classic.
West Made His Mark in the NBA
West, who was selected by the Boston Celtics in the first round (24th overall pick) of the 2004 NBA Draft, spent nearly a decade playing in the NBA. He also played for the Seattle Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks during his NBA career.
“He got me two tickets to a Boston Celtics game,” said Wise, who revealed that they stayed in touch during West’s NBA career.
Wise recalled first playing against West in the Reebok Summer League at High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland when they were both upperclassmen.
“This [guy] would not miss,” said Wise. “He had a pretty good game.”
From High School Rivalries to College Battles
West played on an Eleanor Roosevelt team that featured Eddie Basden and Delonte Holland (DePaul) who both went on to play Division 1 college basketball. Basden, who played collegiately at Charlotte, had a brief NBA stint with the Chicago Bulls. West, according to Wise, was the X factor on that team.
“He was just very skilled,” recalled Wise. “This dude is really, really good.”
Besides their meetings in high school, Wise and West faced off against each other six times in college.
Wise, who played at the University of Rhode Island, said he and West, who played at Saint Joseph’s University, hung out together at the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
“We always had love for each other,” said Wise, who was 2-4 against West during their college matchups. “I always respected him. I thought he was a hell of a player.”
St. Joe’s Glory Days
West enjoyed a stellar college career at St. Joe’s; The talented 6-foot-3 guard helped guide the Hawks to a 27-0 regular season record during the 2003-04 campaign. St. Joe’s made an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament and finished 30-2 that season.
West was twice named first team All-Atlantic 10 and earned third team All-American honors while playing alongside backcourt mate Jameer Nelson who won both the Wooden Award and the Naismith Award in 2004.
“I [don’t have anything] bad to say about Delonte and hope the best for his recovery,” said Wise.
Jones’ Own Journey
Meanwhile, Jones played at Dunbar High School for legendary head coach Joe Dean Davidson. “He was a great coach, a great motivator,” said Jones, who averaged 16 points per game during his junior campaign and 19 points as a senior. “He always got the best talent out of his players. I got better as a basketball player playing under him.”
Jones, who earned Parade All-America honors, was selected to play in the prestigious Kentucky Derby Festival Basketball Classic where he competed amongst the nation’s most talented high school seniors and finished with 26 points.
He was recruited by Syracuse, Maryland, Kansas and Kentucky and landed at Kansas with legendary head coach Larry Brown. However, his stay in Lawrence was brief.
“Larry Brown wanted me to battle Ron Kellogg for that starting spot,” said Jones, who spent two months on campus before he opted to transfer to Hutchinson Community College where he became the program’s leading scorer with 1,561 points and earned junior college first-team All-America honors. “Larry Brown begged me to stay.”
Jones, a 6-foot-6 wing, spent two years at Hutchinson Community College and landed at Oklahoma University in 1988. He was coached at Oklahoma by the legendary Billy Tubbs and played alongside future first round NBA Draft selections Mookie Blaylock, Harvey Grant and Stacey King.
Jones, who was drafted by the CBA’s Santa Barbara franchise, said he turned down an NBA tryout with the Cleveland Cavaliers and opted to play overseas in Europe instead.