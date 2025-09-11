High School

Five-Star Baba Oladotun Takes Symbolic College Visit to Virginia Tech

The James Hubert Blake (Md.) senior, mentored by Kevin Durant and Walt “The Wizard” Williams, began his official visits with a trip to his father’s alma mater

Brandy Simms

Baba Oladotun, one of the most highly recruited high school basketball players in the nation, began his official college visits with a trip to Virginia Tech, his father's alma mater.
Baba Oladotun, one of the most highly recruited high school basketball players in the nation, began his official college visits with a trip to Virginia Tech, his father's alma mater. / Ibrahim Oladotun

James Hubert Blake High School (Silver Spring, Maryland) senior Baba Oladotun took his first official college visit over the weekend. 

A Symbolic Trip to Virginia Tech

The 6-foot-10-inch five-star prospect paid a visit to his father’s alma mater Virginia Tech on Friday, September 5th. 

“It was very symbolic,” Ibrahim Oladotun said about the four-hour trip from Maryland to the Virginia Tech campus. “I was so blessed.” 

Ibrahim Oladotun, who attended the Blacksburg, Virginia school from 1989-1991, said his son had not visited Virginia Tech in 14 years. 

“He was two years old so he couldn’t remember anything,” said Ibrahim Oladotun who accompanied Baba along with his wife, Dessire, daughter, Shola, and son, Wale. 

Surrounded by his family, Baba Oladotun (seated) posed for a photo during his official visit to Virginia Tech.
Surrounded by his family, Baba Oladotun (seated) posed for a photo during his official visit to Virginia Tech, where his father Ibrahim (center, standing) played his college basketball. / Ibrahim Oladotun

Ibrahim Oladotun said Virginia Tech gave his family the red carpet treatment by sending a limousine to his Montgomery County, Maryland home. 

“The same driver came to pick us up on Sunday morning to take us home,” said Ibrahim Oladotun. 

Maryland, Villanova, Kentucky Among Next Visits

Ibrahim Oladotun said the family plans to take six to eight official college visits including Maryland on September 16th along with Villanova and Kentucky in the coming weeks. 

University of Maryland head coach Buzz Williams enters his first season at the helm of the program and landing a top in-state recruit like Oladotun would elevate the Terrapins to a higher level. 

“If Maryland can pull him,” said recruiting analyst Devon Mason, “it will open up the floodgates for those other guys to come through.” 

Mentorship from Maryland Legends

It doesn’t hurt that Baba has been mentored by legendary Maryland Terrapin and former NBA star Walt “The Wizard” Williams. 

“He’s a great mentor,” said the teenage phenom who averaged 22.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals while guiding the Bengals to a 23-2 record last season, “both on the court and off the court. He played in the NBA so he played my position, he gave me a lot of tips on how to play.” 

A National List of Suitors

Creighton, TCU, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Missouri, Gonzaga, Alabama, Kansas, Texas, Miami, Texas A&M, Clemson, Auburn, Pittsburgh, BYU, Oregon, Washington, Utah and UNLV are among the latest Division 1 college programs to extend an offer to the 16-year-old standout. 

During the summer, Oladotun competed for Team Durant, the AAU squad sponsored by Maryland native and NBA superstar Kevin Durant. 

Durant, who played his senior year of high school basketball at the Montrose Christian School in Montgomery County, Maryland, has also served as a mentor to Baba. 

“The real work is in the gym,” Baba said when asked about Durant’s advice to him. “It’s not on social media for the likes or the followers. None of that matters. Put the real work in and that all comes with it.” 

Published
Brandy Simms
BRANDY SIMMS

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Maryland