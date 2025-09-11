Five-Star Baba Oladotun Takes Symbolic College Visit to Virginia Tech
James Hubert Blake High School (Silver Spring, Maryland) senior Baba Oladotun took his first official college visit over the weekend.
A Symbolic Trip to Virginia Tech
The 6-foot-10-inch five-star prospect paid a visit to his father’s alma mater Virginia Tech on Friday, September 5th.
“It was very symbolic,” Ibrahim Oladotun said about the four-hour trip from Maryland to the Virginia Tech campus. “I was so blessed.”
Ibrahim Oladotun, who attended the Blacksburg, Virginia school from 1989-1991, said his son had not visited Virginia Tech in 14 years.
“He was two years old so he couldn’t remember anything,” said Ibrahim Oladotun who accompanied Baba along with his wife, Dessire, daughter, Shola, and son, Wale.
Ibrahim Oladotun said Virginia Tech gave his family the red carpet treatment by sending a limousine to his Montgomery County, Maryland home.
“The same driver came to pick us up on Sunday morning to take us home,” said Ibrahim Oladotun.
Maryland, Villanova, Kentucky Among Next Visits
Ibrahim Oladotun said the family plans to take six to eight official college visits including Maryland on September 16th along with Villanova and Kentucky in the coming weeks.
University of Maryland head coach Buzz Williams enters his first season at the helm of the program and landing a top in-state recruit like Oladotun would elevate the Terrapins to a higher level.
“If Maryland can pull him,” said recruiting analyst Devon Mason, “it will open up the floodgates for those other guys to come through.”
Mentorship from Maryland Legends
It doesn’t hurt that Baba has been mentored by legendary Maryland Terrapin and former NBA star Walt “The Wizard” Williams.
“He’s a great mentor,” said the teenage phenom who averaged 22.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals while guiding the Bengals to a 23-2 record last season, “both on the court and off the court. He played in the NBA so he played my position, he gave me a lot of tips on how to play.”
A National List of Suitors
Creighton, TCU, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Missouri, Gonzaga, Alabama, Kansas, Texas, Miami, Texas A&M, Clemson, Auburn, Pittsburgh, BYU, Oregon, Washington, Utah and UNLV are among the latest Division 1 college programs to extend an offer to the 16-year-old standout.
During the summer, Oladotun competed for Team Durant, the AAU squad sponsored by Maryland native and NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
Durant, who played his senior year of high school basketball at the Montrose Christian School in Montgomery County, Maryland, has also served as a mentor to Baba.
“The real work is in the gym,” Baba said when asked about Durant’s advice to him. “It’s not on social media for the likes or the followers. None of that matters. Put the real work in and that all comes with it.”