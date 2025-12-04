NFL Legacy Recruits Make Their College Commitments Official
The early signing period for college football took place on Wednesday.
A handful of Class of 2026 recruits have family ties to former NFL players, with some NBA connections sprinkled in.
Here are some of those standout student-athletes that officially signed on with respective programs at the next level:
Thomas Davis Jr., Weddington (North Carolina), LB
Signed with: Notre Dame
Nicknamed “TJ,” he is the son of Thomas Davis Sr., a three-time Pro Bowler who played 14 of his 16 NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers. TJ, who committed to the Irish in Nov. 2024, is a four-star linebacker and ranked within the top 20 of his class.
Kaydon Finley, Aledo (Texas), WR
Signed with: Notre Dame
Kaydon is the son of Jermichael Finley, a Super Bowl XLV champion who played for the Green Bay Packers from 2008 to 2013. Kaydon is a four-star receiver and one of the top prospects out of Texas. In his senior year, Kaydon had 61 receptions for 1,121 yards and 17 TDs for the Bearcats.
Devin Fitzgerald, Brophy College Preparatory (Arizona), WR
Signed with: Notre Dame
Devin is the son of Larry Fitzgerald, former star receiver who played his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals. Devin is a four-star receiver and a highly-touted prospect in his class. In his senior season, Devin caught 82 passes for 1,230 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Broncos.
Devin Carter, Douglas County (Georgia), WR
Signed with: Florida State
Devin is the son of Dexter Carter, an FSU alum and a Super Bowl XXIX champion who played for the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets from 1990 to 1996. Devin is a four-star recruit and was a standout receiver for the Tigers.
Cole Leinart, Redondo Union (California), QB
Signed with: SMU
Cole is the son of Matt Leinart, a USC Trojans legend who played in the NFL from 2006 to 2013. Cole, a three-star signal caller, had 13 TDs and 1,571 passing yards in his senior season for the Sea Hawks.
Kaeden Johnson, Fort Bend Marshall (Texas), ATH
Signed with: Texas A&M
Nicknamed “KK,” Kaeden is the son of Spencer Johnson – a former Auburn football star and NFL defensive tackle who played for the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills between 2004 and 2012. KK is a four-star athlete and a dual offensive threat out of Missouri City, Texas.
Mike Brown, Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Texas), WR
Signed with: Texas A&M
Mike is the son of former Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Brown, a Texas A&M alum who played two seasons in the NFL before a spinal cord injury ended his career. Mike Brown’s uncle, Michael Johnson, played for the New York Giants and the Lions for a few seasons. In his final season with the Titans, Mike Brown had 53 receptions for 1,030 yards and 12 TDs.
Tatum Bell Jr., Frisco Heritage (Texas), WR
Signed with: UNLV
Tatum Jr. is the son of Tatum Bell Sr., a former star running back at Oklahoma State who played five NFL seasons for the Denver Broncos and Lions. Tatum Jr. is a three-star receiver who previously played at Lewisville before he played his final high school season at Heritage.
Jaylen Pile, Parish Episcopal School (Texas), WR
Signed with: Michigan
Jaylen is the son of Willie Pile, a standout defender out of Virginia Tech who played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2003-04 and the Dallas Cowboys in 2005. In his senior season for the Panthers, Jaylen (a three-star receiver) had 55 catches for 1,186 yards and 15 TDs.
NBA Connections
Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), safety
Signed with: Oregon
A top safety prospect out of Las Vegas, Jett is the nephew of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Jett is a five-star recruit and a physical, hard-nosed defender out of the Class of 2026.
Dia Bell, American Heritage (Florida), quarterback
Signed with: Texas
Dia is the son of Raja Bell, a solid NBA defender who played for various teams between 2001 and 2013. Dia, a five-star QB, is one of the top recruits in the country. Dia missed most of his senior season for American Heritage, but he still compiled 5,383 passing yards and 57 TDs in the air and 775 yards and eight scores on the ground in his career.
