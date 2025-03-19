Good Counsel's Bez Mbeng will lead Yale on another NCAA Tournament run
The Yale Bulldogs captured the Ivy League college basketball championship on Sunday with a victory over Cornell and punched their ticket to the 2025 NCAA Tournament in the process.
Potomac, Maryland native Bez Mbeng has been instrumental in Yale’s success on the hardwood since joining the program four years ago.
GJ Kissal, who coached Mbeng at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, said Mbeng has all the tools to play basketball at the highest level.
“He’s a pro,” said Kissal. “He’s going to have a chance” to play in the NBA. “He’s going to make money playing the game regardless.”
Mbeng is the Ivy League’s reigning three-time Defensive Player of the Year and has helped lead the Yale Bulldogs (22-7,13-1) to three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.
Earlier this month, Mbeng made Ivy League history by becoming the first student-athlete to win both Defensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards in the same season.
Kissal said Mbeng’s success in college doesn’t surprise him because he showed signs of greatness in high school. “He was always a very good student,” said Kissal.
As a junior at Good Counsel, Mbeng was selected first team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference amongst a group that included future Division 1 standouts such as Gonzaga’s Terrance Williams (Michigan/USC), and Paul VI products Jeremy Roach (Duke/Baylor) and Trevor Keels (Duke).
Kissal said Mbeng received around 10-12 scholarship offers including Canisius, LaSalle, St. Bonaventure, James Madison, Towson and UMBC. Ultimately, Mbeng opted for Yale over Ivy League rival Harvard according to the coach.
“Harvard and Yale were the two,” said Kissal, “and we made the move towards Yale.”
During the 2024-25 campaign, Mbeng, a talented 6-foot-4 senior guard, has played Superman and carried Yale on his back by leading the Bulldogs in points, rebounds and assists. “He leads the country in triple doubles,” said Kissal.
During his junior campaign, Mbeng led Yale in seven statistical categories including scoring, assists, blocks, rebounds, steals and assist to turnover ratio.
CBS Sports college basketball analyst and Bullis School graduate Seth Davis predicts Yale will upset Texas A&M in the first round.
Yale will most certainly need a significant contribution from their senior leader if the Bulldogs hope to advance in the tournament.
Mbeng is one of 30 finalists for the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Award given to the top defensive player in Division 1 college basketball.
“He’s the best men’s basketball student-athlete in the country,” said Kissal.