Final 2025-26 Washington D.C. Top 10 Girls High School Basketball Rankings

The girls basketball season in the nation’s capital has ended, and it’s a wire-to-wire for Saint John’s College at No. 1 in the High School on SI District of Columbia Top 10.

The Cadets capped their campaign with the D.C. Class AA state championship, defeating No. 2 Sidwell Friends School at George Washington University Sunday. The Quakers won a second straight Independent School League crown.

Georgetown Visitation Prep, Calvin Coolidge, which went back-to-back as public school champs, and Class A state champ Jackson-Reed follow Saint John’s and Sidwell Friends in the final Top 5.

The final second 5 has Georgetown Day School, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Benjamin Banneker, Digital Pioneers Academy, and School Without Walls

Here’s the final High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10 for the 2025-26 season:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 25-7

The Cadets defeated No. 2 Sidwell Friends School, 61-57, in the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA state final after a 65-23 win over No. 4 Georgetown Visitation Prep in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA CLASS AA STATE CHAMPION & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 21-8

The Quakers lost to No. 1 Saint John’s College in the DCSAA Class AA state final after a 68-61 semifinal win over No. 4 Calvin Coolidge.

SEASON RESULT - INDEPENDENT SCHOOL LEAGUE (ISL) CHAMPION & DCSAA CLASS AA STATE SEMIFINALIST

3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 19-12

The Cubs lost to No. 1 Saint John’s College in the DCSAA Class AA state semifinals after a 55-20 win over Maret School in the first round.

SEASON RESULT - DCSAA CLASS AA STATE & ISL SEMIFINALIST

4. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 23-7

The Colts lost to No. 2 Sidwell Friends School in the DCSAA Class AA state semifinals after defeating KIPP College Prep, 88-17, in the quarterfinals.

SEASON RESULT - DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (DCIAA) CHAMPION & DCSAA CLASS AA STATE SEMIFINALIST

5. JACKSON-REED

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 23-6

The Tigers defeated then-No. 8 Georgetown Day School, 45-43, in the DCSAA Class A state final after wins over then-No. 9 Benjamin Banneker (51-43; semifinals) and Ballou (50-14; quarterfinals).

SEASON RESULT - DCSAA CLASS A STATE CHAMPION & DCIAA FINALIST

6. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 12-18

The Hoppers lost to No. 5 Jackson-Reed in the DCSAA Class A state finals after defeating then-No. 6 Paul Laurence Dunbar (51-49; semifinals), No. 10 School Without Walls (57-38; quarterfinals) and McKinley Tech (56-20; first round).

SEASON RESULT - DCSAA CLASS A STATE FINALIST & ISL QUARTERFINALIST

7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 19-3

The Crimson Tide lost to then-No. 8 Georgetown Day School in the DCSAA Class A state semifinals after a 59-35 victory over Anacostia in the quarterfinals.

SEASON RESULT - DCSAA CLASS A STATE & DCIAA SEMIFINALIST

8. BENJAMIN BANNEKER

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 16-8

The Bulldogs lost to No. 5 Jackson-Reed in the DCSAA Class A state semifinals after defeating then-No. 7 Digital Pioneers Academy, 61-46, in the quarterfinals and D.C. International in the opening round (49-25).

SEASON RESULT - DCSAA CLASS A STATE & DCIAA SEMIFINALIST

9. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 13-13

The Pythons lost to then-No. 9 Benjamin Banneker in the DCSAA Class A state quarterfinals after a 61-31 opening round win over Friendship Collegiate Academy.

SEASON RESULT - DCSAA CLASS A STATE QUARTERFINALIST

10. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 16-7

The Penguins lost to then-No. 8 Georgetown Day School in the DCSAA Class A state quarterfinals after defeating KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep, 54-20, in the opening round.

SEASON RESULT - DCSAA CLASS A STATE QUARTERFINALIST