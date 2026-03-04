Final 2025-26 Washington D.C. Top 10 Boys High School Basketball Rankings

The boys basketball season in the nation’s capital has ended, and it’s a wire-to-wire for Saint John’s College at No. 1 in the High School on SI District of Columbia Top 10.

After starting last week with a gut-wrenching double overtime loss to nationally-ranked Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.) in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament title game, the Cadets regrouped with the D.C. Class AA state crown Sunday at George Washington University. Saint John’s defeated No. 2 Sidwell Friends School which won a fifth straight Mid-Atlantic Conference crown.

Archbishop Carroll, Gonzaga College and Jackson-Reed follows Saint John’s College and Sidwell Friends in the final Top 5.

Public league champ Theodore Roosevelt headline the final second 5, followed by Friendship Technology Prep, Saint Albans School, Paul Laurence Dunbar and KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep, which won the D.C. Class A state crown.

Here’s the final High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10 for the 2025-26 campaign::

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 27-8

The Cadets won the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA title with a 63-46 win over No. 2 Sidwell Friends School in the final at George Washington University after victories over No. 3 Archbishop Carroll, 65-54, in the semifinals and St. Albans School, 78-43, in the quarterfinals.

SEASON RESULT - DCSAA CLASS AA STATE CHAMPION & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) FINALIST

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 22-7

The Quakers lost to No. 1 Saint John’s College in the DCSAA Class AA state final after defeating then-No. 7 Jackson-Reed in the semifinals, 49-46, and No. 8 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 69-46, in the quarterfinals.

SEASON RESULT - MID-ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (MAC) CHAMPION & DCSAA CLASS AA STATE FINALIST

3. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 23-13

The Lions lost to No. 1 Saint John’s College in the DCSAA Class AA state semifinals after victories over No. 4 Gonzaga College (79-75; quarterfinals) and Maret School (81-37; first round).

SEASON RESULT - DCSAA CLASS AA STATE & WCAC SEMIFINALIST

4. GONZAGA COLLEGE



Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 17-13

The Eagles lost to No. 3 Archbishop Carroll in the DCSAA Class AA state quarterfinals.

SEASON RESULT - DCSAA CLASS AA STATE & WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

5. JACKSON-REED

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 22-10

The Tigers lost to No. 2 Sidwell Friends School in the DCSAA Class AA state semifinals after victories over No 6 Theodore Roosevelt (71-53; quarterfinals) and then-No. 5 Friendship Technology Prep (79-71).

SEASON RESULT - DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (DCIAA) FINALIST & DCSAA CLASS AA STATE SEMIFINALIST

6. THEODORE ROOSEVELT

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 29-5

The Rough Riders lost to then-No. 7 Jackson-Reed in the DCSAA Class AA state quarterfinals.

SEASON RESULT - DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (DCIAA) CHAMPION & DCSAA CLASS AA STATE QUARTERFINALIST

7. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP



Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 17-11

The Titans lost to then-No. 7 Jackson-Reed in the opening round of the DCSAA Class AA state playoffs.

SEASON RESULT - DCSAA CLASS AA STATE QUARTERFINALIST

8. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 13-12

The Bulldogs lost to No. 1 Saint John’s College in the DCSAA Class AA state quarterfinals after a 71-67 opening round win over then-No. 9 Calvin Coolidge.

SEASON RESULT - DCSAA CLASS AA STATE & INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

9. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 19-5

The Crimson Tide lost to No. 2 Sidwell Friends School in the DCSAA Class AA state quarterfinals.

SEASON RESULT - DCIAA FINALIST & DCSAA CLASS AA STATE QUARTERFINALIST

10. KIPP D.C. LEGACY COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 27-3

The Bulldogs defeated then-No. 10 Digital Pioneers Academy, 55-48, in the DCSAA Class A state final after victories over Bard (55-53; semifinal) and Idea (83-66; quarterfinal).

SEASON RESULT - DCSAA CLASS A STATE CHAMPION & PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION FINALIST