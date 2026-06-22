Holton-Arms School's Hannah Wiseman Voted 2026 Maryland Softball Player of the Year

Holton-Arms School's Hannah Wiseman on being voted High School On SI's Maryland Softball Player of the Year for the 2026 season. The senior and Swarthmore commit finished at the top with 43.86-percent of votes.

Wiseman had a standout season and led Holton-Arms to the ISL semifinals. Despite Holton-Arms falling short of an ISL championship, she earned All-ISL AA Softball honors.

A Dominant Two-Way Season

In the circle, Wiseman logged 80 innings with 152 strikeouts, a 1.05 ERA, a 0.925 WHIP and a .168 batting average against. At the plate, she batted .618 with a .717 OBP, one home run, seven extra-base hits, 16 RBIs, six walks, six hits by pitch, and zero strikeouts all season.

Russell Finishes Second After State Title Run

Finishing second in the voting was Northern's Melody Russell with 35.54-percent of votes. The senior led the Patriots to the MPSSAA 3A state championship and was named SMAC First-Team.

Russell hit .585 with a 1.414 OPS, 25 RBIs, two home runs, 32 stolen bases, and 50 runs. She also only struck out three times in 96 plate appearances.

Chadwick Places Third

St. Mary's Ryken's Ava Chadwick finished third with 7.43% of the vote. The senior was named WCAC Softball Co-Player of the Year. At the plate, Chadwick batted .718 with a .765 OBP, 28 hits, 35 RBIs, five home runs, nine extra-base hits, and 20 runs.

State Champions, Award Winners Round Out Top Five

Walter Johnson's Ella Reynolds finished fourth with 5.05% of the vote. The senior and Emory commit led the Wildcats to a 15-9 record and was named MCPS West Player of the Year.

Rounding out the top five is Broadneck's Rylan Crisafulli with 2.51-percent. The junior and Boston University commit was phenomenal and led the Bruins to the MPSSAA 4A state title. Crisafulli went a perfect 17-0 in the circle with a 0.40 ERA and 243 strikeouts in 124 innings, along with three no-hitters.

Strong Seasons Earn Recognition Across Maryland

Seneca Valley's Maggie Harrison finished sixth with 1.6% of the vote. The senior and Mount St. Mary's commit hit .805 with a .860 OBP, 33 hits, 23 RBIs, 14 extra-base hits, six home runs, and 34 runs. Harrison was also named MCPS North Player of the Year.

Huntingtown's Racheal Howell placed seventh with 1.45% of the vote. The senior led the Hurricanes to back-to-back MPSSAA 2A state titles and was named SMAC Player of the Year. Howell also went 20-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 119 innings pitched, along with three no-hitters and a perfect game.

Rounding out the voting were Bohemia Manor's Lyla Wescoat (1.13%), Mount Carmel's Erin Martin (0.59%), Mount Carmel's Ava Libercci (0.34%), Dulaney's Kimani Dennis (0.25%) and Dulaney's Madison Schupple (0.25%).