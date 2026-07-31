Two Iowa High Schools Vote On Athletic Sharing Partnership

Two Iowa high schools have voted unanimously to expand their athletic sharing partnership with one another.

The Audubon Community School District released a statement confirming that they will now share high school athletic programs with Exira-EHK High School in a number of sports including basketball for both boys and girls.

As a combined softball team, Exira-EHK/Audubon reached the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union State Softball Tournament this summer. They were the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A heading into the tournament.

Vote Was Unanimous To Share Multiple Sports Between Two Iowa High Schools

“The Audubon Community School District Board of Education unanimously approved the recommendation to expand our athletic sharing partnership with Exira-EHK,” a statement from the Audubon Community School District read (thanks to KMA Land for the quotes). “We want to sincerely thank everyone who attended the Community Meeting Tuesday, the board meeting tonight and those who reached out with questions, emails and feedback throughout this process.

“Your input was appreciated and helped guide thoughtful discussion.”

Audubon will serve as the host school for junior high football, girls wrestling, boys wrestling, boys basketball, girls tennis, boys tennis, girls track and field, boys track and field, and baseball among the sharing agreement.

Meanwhile, Exira-EHK will be the host for girls cross country, boys cross country, girls basketball and softball.

Many Moving Parts Still Need To Be Sorted Out For Sharing Agreement

“This recommendation was not made quickly,” the statement read. “It is the result of more than three years of conversations, planning and collaboration between both districts, with one goal in mind: providing the best possible opportunities for our student-athletes while maintaining strong, sustainable athletic programs.

“The work is not finished. Over the coming week, our joint committee will finalize schedules, game locations, uniforms, transportation and other operational details before the school year begins. As discussed during the community meeting, the school listed first in a team name does not automatically host every contest. Home events will continue to be scheduled with facilities, travel, opponents and the overall student-athlete experience in mind.”

Exira-EHK/Audubon Recently Competed At State Softball Tournament

During the recent state softball tournament, Exira-EHK/Audubon wore both Spartan and Wheeler uniforms while competing.

Previously, Exira-EHK announced that they would not field a varsity football team for the upcoming 2026 season. Instead, the Spartans will have a junior varsity team and schedule, allowing them to keep their own program.

Ironically enough, Exira-EHK and Audubon were set to be district opponents in eight-player football once again this season. The Wheelers reached the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football semifinals a season ago.