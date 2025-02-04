Kansas City's Thomas Booker IV keeps Maryland's Super Bowl streaking
When Super Bowl LIX kicks-off in New Orleans, Sunday evening, the state of Maryland will be well represented.
No the Baltimore Ravens did not earn a late invitation to the Big Game, but for the sixth consecutive year a former Maryland high school football player will play in the contest
Thomas Booker IV, a third-year defensive lineman out of Stanford, is the Philadelphia Eagles roster which try to prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from winning their third consecutive world title. Booker, who grew up in Ellicott City, played his high school football at Gilman School where he was a four-star recruit before going to Stanford and becoming a three-time All-Pac 12 selection.
Super Bowl LVI, between the Rams and Bengals, was the high water mark, as six former Maryland prep stars appeared in that contest. Donovan Smith (Owings Mills) and Dorian O'Daniel (Good Counsel) have the distinction of having played in two Super Bowls during this period of time. Here is the complete list of NFL players who played high school football in Maryland and have played in the Super Bowl since 2020:
Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs. Eagles (2025)
Eagles DL Thomas Booker IV – Gilman (Baltimore)
Super Bowl LVIII 49ers vs. Chiefs (2024)
49ers DL Chase Young – DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville)
Chiefs OL Donovan Smith – Owings Mills (Owings Mills)
Super Bowl LVII Chiefs vs. Eagles (2023)
Eagles WR Zach Pascal – Wise (Upper Marlboro)
Super Bowl LVI Rams vs. Bengals (2022)
Rams DB Antoine Brooks Jr. – DuVal (Lanham)
Rams RB Jake Funk – Damascus (Damascus)
Rams OL Rob Havenstein – Linganore (Frederick)
Bengals DL Zach Kerr – Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg)
Bengals LB Keandre Jones – Good Counsel (Olney)
Bengals OL Isaiah Prince – Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt)
Super Bowl LV Chiefs vs. Buccaneers (2021)
Chiefs LB Dorian O’Daniel – Good Counsel (Olney)
Buccaneers OL Donovan Smith – Owings Mills (Owings Mills)
Buccaneers DB Ryan Smith – Wise (Upper Marlboro)
Super Bowl LIV 49ers vs. Chiefs (2020)
Chiefs LB Dorian O’Daniel – Good Counsel (Olney)
Chiefs DB Kendall Fuller – Good Counsel (Olney)