Maryland High School Football Final Scores: Aug 22, 2025
Maryland high school football season kicked off this weekend, as many of the private schools took the gridiron on Friday night. Only two matchups were decided by one score, as Mount St. Joseph's snuck past Bullis, while Concordia Prep squeaked by Archbishop Curley.
Maryland High School Football Final Scores: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025
Mount St. Joseph 10, Bullis 7
The game was tied at 7-7 with a minute left when Bullis was in the red zone trying to score, but Boston College commit Xavier Myers made a huge pass breakup to prevent a touchdown. This led to Mount St. Joseph getting the ball and driving down the field, leading to a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Other scores listed alphabetically below.
Arendell Parrott Academy (NC) 52, Maryland School for the Deaf 26
Boyd Buchanan (TN) 47, St. Vincent Palotti 20
Brownsburg (IN) 36, Archbishop Splading 23
Concordia Prep 14, Archbishop Curley 7
Elder (OH) 34, Mt. Zion Prep 0
Gilman 24, Boys' Latin 9 (Thursday)
McDonogh 48, Riverdale Baptist 6