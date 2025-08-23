High School

Maryland High School Football Final Scores: Aug 22, 2025

Mount St. Joseph defeated Bullis on a last-second field goal.

Harry Lichtman

Mount St. Joseph head football coach Donald Davis led his team to a 10-7 season-opening win over Bullis.
Mount St. Joseph head football coach Donald Davis led his team to a 10-7 season-opening win over Bullis. / Derek Toney

Maryland high school football season kicked off this weekend, as many of the private schools took the gridiron on Friday night. Only two matchups were decided by one score, as Mount St. Joseph's snuck past Bullis, while Concordia Prep squeaked by Archbishop Curley.

Maryland High School Football Final Scores: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025

Mount St. Joseph 10, Bullis 7

The game was tied at 7-7 with a minute left when Bullis was in the red zone trying to score, but Boston College commit Xavier Myers made a huge pass breakup to prevent a touchdown. This led to Mount St. Joseph getting the ball and driving down the field, leading to a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Other scores listed alphabetically below.

Arendell Parrott Academy (NC) 52, Maryland School for the Deaf 26

Boyd Buchanan (TN) 47, St. Vincent Palotti 20

Brownsburg (IN) 36, Archbishop Splading 23

Concordia Prep 14, Archbishop Curley 7

Elder (OH) 34, Mt. Zion Prep 0

Gilman 24, Boys' Latin 9 (Thursday)

McDonogh 48, Riverdale Baptist 6

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Maryland