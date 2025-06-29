Archbishop Curley Football Reveals Its 2025 Schedule
Three straight road games will kickoff the 2025 Archbishop Curley High football season as it looks to defend the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) B Conference championship.
The Friars open Aug. 30 at St. James School in Western Maryland, followed by a match against MIAA A member Calvert Hall College (Sept. 5). After an off week, Curley begins MIAA B play at St. Paul’s School (Sept. 19).
The Friars play their first home game Sept. 26 against Boys’ Latin School. Curley has three home games during the 2025 regular season.
The Friars (9-3 overall in 2024) won their first MIAA B title since 2014 last season, going undefeated (9-0) in league play, capped with a 21-7 decision over St. Vincent Pallotti in the final.
2025 ARCHBISHOP CURLEY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 - at St. James School
Sept. 5 - at Calvert Hall College
Sept. 19 - at St. Paul’s School
Sept. 26 - vs. Boys’ Latin School
Oct. 3 - at St. John’s Catholic Prep
Oct. 11 - vs. Severn School
Oct. 17 - vs. Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Oct. 24 - at St. Vincent Pallotti
Oct. 31 - at John Carroll School