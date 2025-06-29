High School

Archbishop Curley Football Reveals Its 2025 Schedule

The Friars will open with three consecutive road games as it seeks to defend its MIAA B Conference schedule

Derek Toney

Archbishop Curley is the reigning MIAA B Conference football champion. The Friars will begin their title defense with three consecutive road games in 2025.
Archbishop Curley is the reigning MIAA B Conference football champion. The Friars will begin their title defense with three consecutive road games in 2025.

Three straight road games will kickoff the 2025 Archbishop Curley High football season as it looks to defend the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) B Conference championship.

The Friars open Aug. 30 at St. James School in Western Maryland, followed by a match against MIAA A member Calvert Hall College (Sept. 5). After an off week, Curley begins MIAA B play at St. Paul’s School (Sept. 19).

The Friars play their first home game Sept. 26 against Boys’ Latin School. Curley has three home games during the 2025 regular season.

The Friars (9-3 overall in 2024) won their first MIAA B title since 2014 last season, going undefeated (9-0) in league play, capped with a 21-7 decision over St. Vincent Pallotti in the final.

2025 ARCHBISHOP CURLEY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 - at St. James School

Sept. 5 - at Calvert Hall College

Sept. 19 - at St. Paul’s School

Sept. 26 - vs. Boys’ Latin School

Oct. 3 - at St. John’s Catholic Prep

Oct. 11 - vs. Severn School

Oct. 17 - vs. Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Oct. 24 - at St. Vincent Pallotti

Oct. 31 - at John Carroll School

Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

