Laurel High Basketball Aims for Historic Title Run as Community Rallies Behind Spartans
LAUREL, Md. — Championship banners line the gymnasium walls at Laurel High School, home of the Spartans. Established in 1899, Laurel is the oldest school in the Prince George’s County Public Schools system and has a rich athletic tradition, particularly in basketball.
The Spartans, who won their only boys basketball state title in 1980, are now looking to make history once again. Under second-year head coach Eric Hines, the team boasts a 20-1 record, claiming the Prince George’s County Class 4A title and earning the No. 1 seed in the MPSSAA Class 4A state playoffs.
"We’ve grown a lot," Hines said. "These guys really took that heartbreak from last year and have focused on developing and believing in each other."
The Spartans are led by senior guard Jermaine Taylor, a four-year varsity player averaging over 20 points per game. Taylor has been a key figure both offensively and defensively, guiding the team alongside fellow seniors Amadou Kaloga and Christian Brown.
On Senior Night, Laurel honored eight key contributors, including Taylor, Kaloga, Brown, Aiden Lee, Terrance Essuah-Mensah, Kaiden Turner, Treshon Makaya, and Christian Coates.
The Spartans have received tremendous support from the Laurel community, including Mayor Keith Sydnor, who made history in 2023 as the city’s first Black mayor. A strong youth advocate, Sydnor has worked closely with the team on community service initiatives, including food and clothing drives.
"He is one of our biggest supporters," Hines said.
The program also received a visit from Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Keith Veney, a Prince George’s County native, following a 68-44 win over Bowie on Feb. 14. Veney shared words of encouragement with the team, emphasizing teamwork, player roles, and belief in their abilities.
With their county championship matchup against Largo on the horizon and a deep state playoff run ahead, the Spartans are determined to add another banner to their gym.
"We want it all," Taylor said. "The county championship, the region championship, and the state championship."