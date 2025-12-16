Top 25 Maryland Boys Basketball High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
The high school basketball season is underway in Maryland and it’s time to unveil the first High School on SI boys Top 25 of the regular season.
Bishop McNamara, the preseason No. 1, remains on top followed by DeMatha Catholic, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Bullis School and Saint Frances Academy. Mount Zion Prep Academy, John Carroll School, Archbishop Spalding, Mount Saint Joseph and James Hubert Blake round out the Top 10.
Two teams - Our Lady of Good Counsel and Damascus - debut in the poll.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Preseason rank: No. 1
Record: 5-2
The Mustangs dropped decisions to IMG Academy (Fla.) and Prolific Prep (Fla.) at the National High School Hoopsfest at DeMatha Catholic.
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Preseason rank: No. 2
Record: 5-1
The Stags defeated Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) and then-No. 9 Clinton Grace Christian School at the National High School Hoopsfest.
3. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL
Preseason rank: No. 3
Record: 10-1
The Cougars have won six straight since losing to No. 2 DeMatha Catholic.
4. BULLIS SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 5
Record: 4-2
The Bulldogs split two games at the National High School Hoopsfest
5. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 6
Record: 11-1
The Panthers have won eight straight since a loss to No. 3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
6. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 7
Record: 10-1
The Warriors suffered their first loss to SPIRE Academy (Ohio).
7. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 11
Record: 7-2
The Patriots have won four straight, including a 71-69 win over then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding.
8. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Preseason rank: No. 4
Record: 5-5
The Cavaliers dropped decisions to then-No. 11 John Carroll School and Virginia’s No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic (National High School Hoopsfest).
9. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Preseason rank: No. 8
Record: 11-2
The Gaels’ two losses are by a total of six points.
10. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE
Preseason rank: No. 10
Record: 3-0
The Bengals are averaging 83 points a game.
11. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 15
Record: 3-1
The Dragons dropped their first match of the season to No. 3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
12. SPRINGDALE PREP
Preseason rank: No. 16
Record: 11-2
The Lions are riding a four-game win streak, including back-to-back decisions over then-No. 12 Riverdale Baptist School and then-No. 9 Clinton Grace Christian School.
13. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-1
The Falcons won their first five decisions, including a win over then-No. 13 Georgetown Prep, before falling to Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
14. GEORGETOWN PREP
Preseason rank: No. 13
Record: 3-4
The Little Hoyas placed fourth at the Gongaza (D.C.) Classic.
15. LARGO
Preseason rank: No. 14
Record: 1-0
The Lions opened their season with a 81-54 win over Frederick Douglass-Prince George’s.
16. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 9
Record: 9-6
The Eagles went 2-2 last week with losses to No. 2 DeMatha Catholic (64-62) and then-No. 16 Springdale Prep (69-60).
17. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 12
Record: 5-2
The Crusaders rebounded from loss to then-No. 16 Springdale Prep with wins over Virginia Academy (Va.) and Salesianum School (Del.).
18. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 17
Record: 7-4
The Flyers posted wins in Virginia against Peninsula Catholic (Va.) and Norfolk Collegiate (Va.).
19. SAINT ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 18
Record: 3-3
The Lions placed sixth at the Gonzaga (D.C.) Classic.
20. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE
Preseason rank: No. 20
Record: 3-0
The Knights posted double-digit wins over Digital Harbor, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Randallstown.
21. MEADE
Preseason rank: No. 21
Record: 4-0
The Mustangs own victories over Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) schools Loyola Blakefield and Archbishop Curley.
22. FREDERICK
Preseason rank: No. 22
Record: 1-1
The Cadets lost to Redondo Union (Calif.) at the Flying Cows Invitational after defeating Tuscarora (52-37) in the season opener.
23. SOUTH RIVER
Preseason rank: No. 23
Record: 3-0
The Seahawks averaged 78 points in three victories.
24. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE
Preseason rank: No. 25
Record: 3-0
The Red Storm ran their regular season win streak to 37 with victories over Woodlawn, Forest Park and Overlea.
25. DAMASCUS
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 2-0
The Hornets defeated then-No. 24 Sherwood.