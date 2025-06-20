Legacy Move: BJ Ranson Commits to St. Joseph’s After Father Joins Coaching Staff
Ranson Gives St. Joe’s First 2026 Commit
Newly hired St. Joseph’s University men’s basketball assistant coach and recruiting director Bino Ransom didn’t have to go far to get the program’s first commitment for its 2026 class.
Ranson's son, BJ, a rising senior at Baltimore’s Mount St. Joseph, announced Wednesday evening on his Twitter page his commitment to the Atlantic 10 Conference school after an official visit earlier in the day.
A Clutch Player for Mount St. Joe
BJ Ranson, a 6-foot-1 guard, helped Mount St. Joseph reach the Baltimore Catholic League Tournament final last season, earning All-Tournament honors. He provided arguably the tournament’s biggest moment, hitting a 3-pointer as time expired giving the Gaels a 58-56 victory over then-defending tourney champ St. Frances Academy in the semifinals.
A second-team All-BCL performer during the regular season, Ranson was selected to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference squad.
Bino Ranson Brings Experience to Billy Lange’s Staff
Bino Ranson joined coach Billy Lange’s staff at St. Joseph’s late last month. Ranson has been a Division I assistant for nearly 20 years, including 11 at Maryland. He was previously at DePaul from 2021 to 2023.