Maryland’s Best of the Best: The 2025 Consensus All-State High School Football Team
In an all-state process that dates back to 1992, we are honored to announce this year's 30-player Consensus All-State team for Maryland, which acknowledges the top honorees from the six MPSSAA and three private school all-state teams.
The Consensus All-State team is dominated by players from the Private School Division I squad, claiming 22 of the 30 spots. Top-ranked St. Frances Academy leads the way with eight honorees. Archbishop Spalding and DeMatha each had four players on the Consensus All-State team. Linganore and McDonogh each had two selections. Ten other schools contributed one player each.
OFFENSE
Position: Name, School, Grade, Height, Weight, Commitment (if applies)
QB: Jaylin Solomon, Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, Sr., 5-10, 180
The St. Frances Academy transfer was named the Baltimore Sun Offensive Player of the Year after leading Mergenthaler Vo-Tech to its third title in five seasons. He passed for 4,055 yards and 44 touchdowns. He also added 466 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He turned in a stellar state final performance with 347 yards (194 passing, 153 rushing) and six touchdowns (two passing, four rushing).
RB: Antonio Ledbetter, Archbishop Spalding, Sr., 5-9, 190
Ledbetter, the MIAA A Player of the Year, earned Baltimore Sun All-Met first-team and Washington Post All-Met second-team honors. He capped the season with a 161-yard, two-touchdown performance in Spalding’s MIAA A championship victory over McDonogh and finished the year with 1,508 yards and 20 touchdowns.
RB: Bradly Matthews, Linganore, Sr., 5-9, 195, Georgetown
Matthews recorded a second straight 2,000-yard season rushing performance while leading Linganore to a Class 3A state title. His 4,804 career rushing total is the second-highest post-COVID performance, trailing only former teammate Ethan Arneson as the Lancers extended their history of star running backs. Matthews ended with 2,124 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns.
OL: Edward Baker, St. Frances Academy, Jr., 6-5, 315, Tennessee
Baker repeated as both a Baltimore Sun All-Met first-team and Consensus All-State selection. The three-year starter was a highly coveted prospect due to his combination of physical presence, athleticism, and technique. He was equally as strong as a run blocker and pass protector.
OL: Kendall Bauer, Linganore, Jr., 6-7, 315
The physical major-college prospect was a force in both run and pass block. He led the way for an offense that rushed for 2,480 yards (48 touchdowns) and passed for 2,157 yards (30 touchdowns). He did not allow a sack this season. The junior has already received offers from Indiana, Maryland, Boston College, and others.
OL: Lamarcus Dillard, St. Frances Academy, Sr., 6-2, 310, West Virginia
Dillard was a Baltimore Sun All-Met first-team selection. He spent time at center and guard. Dillard was one of four Power 4 commits on the offensive line that paved the way for an offense that averaged 35.5 points per game en route to a 9-1 season.
OL: Immanuel Iheanacho, Georgetown Prep, Sr., 6-7, 340, Oregon
Iheanacho was a repeat Washington Post All-Met first-team selection and the publication’s Offensive Player of the Year, an uncommon honor for a lineman. The two-time Consensus All-State player did not allow a sack for the second consecutive season, anchoring a Georgetown Prep line that powered the Little Hoyas to a share of the IAC title, the program’s sixth in the past seven years.
OL: Kyle Lucas, Archbishop Spalding, Sr., 6-4, 275, Navy
Lucas was a two-time Baltimore Sun All-Met first-team selection and was a Washington Post All-Met first-team selection in 2025. He also won the Al Laramore Memorial Award, given to the top lineman in Anne Arundel County. Lucas was a three-year starter who led the way for a team that averaged more than 400 yards per game in 2025.
OL: Zion Smith, DeMatha, Sr., 6-5, 295, North Carolina
Smith was a Washington Post All-Met first-team selection. He led the way for a DeMatha offense that recorded nearly 4,000 offensive yards and averaged more than 30 points a game.
WR: Lavar Keys, DeMatha, Sr., 5-11, 175, Indiana
Keys was a Washington Post All-Met first-team selection. He finished a stellar career with nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown in the WCAC Capital title win, marking DeMatha's 21st straight victory. Keys ended the season with 1,002 receiving yards and almost an additional 600 return yards.
WR: Jaden McDuffie, South River, Sr., 6-3, 170, Northwestern
McDuffie was a Baltimore Sun All-Met and Washington Post All-Met first-team selection. He eclipsed his own school record with 58 catches for 1,338 yards. He ended with 2,160 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns for South River, which went 11-1.
WR: Connor Salmin, Bullis School, Sr., 6-1, 195, Clemson
Salmin was a Washington Post All-Met first-team selection. He transferred into Bullis as a senior and delivered a season that helped the school share the Interstate Athletic Conference title. He had 57 catches for 1,013 yards and 14 touchdowns.
TE: Diego Rodriguez, Quince Orchard, Sr., 6-3, 245, Albany
Rodriguez was a Washington Post All-Met first-team selection. He was named the Montgomery County Player of the Year by the coaches after helping Quince Orchard to a 14-0 season and a second straight 4A state title. He scored nine touchdowns as a tight end. On defense, he had five sacks, including one on the final drive to secure the team's state title win.
QB/ATH: Jae'Oyn Williams, St. Frances Academy, Sr., 5-10, 200, Virginia
Williams was a Baltimore Sun All-Met first-team selection. The versatile athlete passed for 1,474 yards and rushed for 397 yards while leading St. Frances to a 9-1 season and a national No. 2 final ranking by three different long-time ranking services. In his final game at St. Frances, he threw three touchdown passes in the team's 37-20 win over Corner Canyon (Utah).
PK/P: Connor Souryal, Gilman, Sr., 5-10, 155
Souryal earned Baltimore Sun All-Met first-team honors as a punter while also excelling as a place-kicker. He converted seven field goals this season and finished his career with 18, including a long of 54 yards, and connected from 47, 48, and 49 yards as well. As a punter, he averaged 38 yards per kick and pinned opponents inside the 20 on 19 occasions.
DEFENSE
Position: Name, School, Grade, Height, Weight, Commitment (if applies)
DL: Joseph Buchanan, McDonogh, Jr., 6-4, 240
Buchanan, one of the nation's elite prospects for next year, was a Baltimore Sun All-Met first-team selection after helping McDonogh to an MIAA A runner-up finish. He recorded 43 tackles, 11 quarterback hurries, and four sacks. He has more than 20 Power-4 offers, including Indiana, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, and Michigan.
DL: Zion Elee, St. Frances Academy, Sr., 6-4, 220, Maryland
Elee was a Baltimore Sun All-Met Defensive Player of the Year. The two-time Consensus All-State pick is one of the nation's top prospects, ranking as high as No. 2 in one national publication. He is a two-time Under Armour Game performer. Elee ended the year with 72 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns.
DL: David Jackson, Good Counsel, Sr., 6-3, 280, North Carolina
Jackson was a Washington Post All-Met first-team selection. The senior leader of Good Counsel, Jackson, had 49 tackles, seven sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and he forced two fumbles.
DL: James Pace, DeMatha, Jr., 6-2, 225
Pace was named the Washington Post All-Met Defensive Player of the Year. The defensive end had 81 tackles and 14 sacks while helping DeMatha to an 11-0 season. The national prospect has more than 20 offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Miami (Fla.), Ohio State, and Oregon.
DL: Jefferson Serkfem, Sherwood, Sr., 6-2, 245, Richmond
Serkfem was a Washington Post All-Met first-team selection and he was named the Montgomery County Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches. While helping Sherwood to a state runner-up finish, he recorded 78 tackles, nine sacks, 25 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and scored three defensive touchdowns.
DL: Rodney White, Concordia Prep, Sr., 6-3, 295, Indiana
White was a Baltimore Sun All-Met first-team pick. The major college prospect finished the year with 41 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and six sacks.
LB: Nick Abrams, McDonogh, Sr., 6-2, 220, Georgia
Abrams was a Baltimore Sun All-Met first-team selection. He delivered 84 tackles with nine sacks and two interceptions for MIAA A runner-up McDonogh.
LB: Jianni Davis, Bishop McNamara, Sr., 6-1, 230, Maryland
Davis helped Bishop McNamara to a breakout season, winning its first WCAC league contest since 2016. McNamara missed out on its first playoff berth since 2014 by losing on a tiebreaker. Davis led McNamara in tackles, sacks and interceptions.
LB: Joey Scheffers, Archbishop Spalding, Sr., 6-3, 225
Scheffers was a Baltimore Sun All-Met first-team and Washington Post All-Met second-team selection. Scheffers had 78 tackles, including 23 tackles for a loss, and seven sacks. He was key to a Spalding defense that helped the team to an unprecedented fourth straight MIAA A outright title.
DB: Khmari Bing, St. Frances Academy, Sr., 6-0, 190, Ohio State
In a secondary with five players committed to NCAA Division I Power Four programs, Bing emerged as a game-changer. He had 38 tackles.
DB: Kynair Crumb, DeMatha, Jr., 6-0, 180
Crumb was a Washington Post All-Met first-team selection. The elite prospect had seven interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. The first-year DeMatha player also recorded 58 tackles and recovered two fumbles. He already holds early offers from Maryland and three ACC programs.
DB: Jireh Edwards, St. Frances Academy, Sr., 6-2, 190, Alabama
Edwards was a repeat Baltimore Sun All-Met first-team selection and winner of the Gatorade State Player of the Year. He is a two-time Consensus All-State performer. Edwards was in on 81 tackles and had five interceptions and 10 pass breakups.
DB: Raylaun Henry, St. Frances Academy, Jr., 6-0, 180, Texas A&M
Henry is one of the nation's top secondary prospects in the Class of 2027, and he's already committed to powerhouse Texas A&M. He had 30 tackles, five interceptions, and 11 pass break-ups, helping St. Frances to a 9-1 season.
DB: Sean Johnson, Archbishop Spalding, Sr., 6-2, 195, Maryland
Johnson was a Baltimore Sun and Washington Post All-Met first team selection. He finished the season with 65 tackles, a sack, and eight pass breakups. In addition, he blocked a field goal attempt.
KR: Jesse Legree, St. Frances Academy, Sr., 5-9, 170, Oregon State
Legree was the most explosive player for St. Frances, and he showcased his skill on special teams in St. France Academy's season-ending win over Corner Canyon (Utah). Legree returned a kickoff for a touchdown, caught five passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 40-yard punt return.
