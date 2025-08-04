Maryland’s Winningest High School Football Coaches: The 10 Active Legends You Need to Know
Coaching consistency and on-field success go hand in hand in high school football. It should come as no surprise, then, that the winningest active coaches in Maryland, ranked solely by their coaching records at their current schools, lead many of the state’s top teams.
DeMatha's Bill McGregor Tops the Field with 323 Wins with the Stags
Bill McGregor, in his second stint at DeMatha, leads the pack with 323 wins during a stellar 36-year career. His win total ranks second overall in Maryland history, trailing only Bob Milloy’s 405. McGregor is one of only four Maryland coaches to ever top 300 wins, along with Milloy, John Harvill (Gathersburg), and Doug DuVall (Wilde Lake).
Linganore's Rick Conner and River Hill's Brian Van Deusen Have Each Surpassed 200 Wins
Second on the active list is Rick Conner, who took Linganore to a state final in his first season as the program’s head coach. The Lancers have returned to the state finals 10 times since. Conner and Steve Crounse are the only coaches on the list who have been head coaches elsewhere. Conner’s career total of 230 victories places him 14th all-time in Maryland.
Brian Van Deusen rounds out the top three with 220 wins at River Hill, a program he took over from his father, Don, the school’s first head coach. Brian Van Deusen’s win total ranks him 16th in Maryland history.
Kurt Stein at Oakdale (102 wins) and Kyle Schmitt at Archbishop Spalding (90) are just outside of the Top 10.
Here is the list of the winningest active coaches, based on wins only at their current school:
Coach
School
Record
Years Active
Bill McGregor
323-53-3
1982-2010, 2019-2025
Rick Conner
221-55
2002-2025
Brian Van Deusen
220-67
2000-2025
Reggie White
185-64
2003-2025
Dan Paro
179-86
1997-2025
Steve Crounse
153-57
2002-2016, 2022-2025
James Monroe
150-47
1995-2025
Tommy Green
127-51
2008-2025
John Kelly
121-11
2014-2025
Rob Harris
117-34
2011-2025
*Records compiled by Sheldon Shealer as part of the MD History project.