Maryland’s Winningest High School Football Coaches: The 10 Active Legends You Need to Know

From DeMatha’s Bill McGregor to Broadneck’s Rob Harris, these coaching giants have built dynasties, defined eras, and stacked victories across decades of Maryland high school football

DeMatha's Bill McGregor is far and away the winningest active Maryland high school football coach, at his current school, with 323 victories in 36 years, despite being away from the program for eight seasons in between his two stints with the Stags.
Coaching consistency and on-field success go hand in hand in high school football. It should come as no surprise, then, that the winningest active coaches in Maryland, ranked solely by their coaching records at their current schools, lead many of the state’s top teams.

DeMatha's Bill McGregor Tops the Field with 323 Wins with the Stags

Bill McGregor, in his second stint at DeMatha, leads the pack with 323 wins during a stellar 36-year career. His win total ranks second overall in Maryland history, trailing only Bob Milloy’s 405. McGregor is one of only four Maryland coaches to ever top 300 wins, along with Milloy, John Harvill (Gathersburg), and Doug DuVall (Wilde Lake).

Linganore's Rick Conner and River Hill's Brian Van Deusen Have Each Surpassed 200 Wins

Second on the active list is Rick Conner, who took Linganore to a state final in his first season as the program’s head coach. The Lancers have returned to the state finals 10 times since. Conner and Steve Crounse are the only coaches on the list who have been head coaches elsewhere. Conner’s career total of 230 victories places him 14th all-time in Maryland.

Brian Van Deusen rounds out the top three with 220 wins at River Hill, a program he took over from his father, Don, the school’s first head coach. Brian Van Deusen’s win total ranks him 16th in Maryland history.

Kurt Stein at Oakdale (102 wins) and Kyle Schmitt at Archbishop Spalding (90) are just outside of the Top 10.

Here is the list of the winningest active coaches, based on wins only at their current school:

Coach

School

Record

Years Active

Bill McGregor

DeMatha

323-53-3

1982-2010, 2019-2025

Rick Conner

Linganore

221-55

2002-2025

Brian Van Deusen

River Hill

220-67

2000-2025

Reggie White

Milford Mill

185-64

2003-2025

Dan Paro

Georgetown Prep

179-86

1997-2025

Steve Crounse

Patuxent

153-57

2002-2016, 2022-2025

James Monroe

Lake Clifton/Reach

150-47

1995-2025

Tommy Green

Eleanor Roosevelt

127-51

2008-2025

John Kelly

Quince Orchard

121-11

2014-2025

Rob Harris

Broadneck

117-34

2011-2025

*Records compiled by Sheldon Shealer as part of the MD History project.

SHELDON SHEALER

Sheldon Shealer is an award-winning sports journalist with more than 30 years of state and national high school sports coverage, which includes creating the Maryland high school football media state rankings and state records. His previous stops include editor positions with ESPN, Student Sports, The Frederick News-Post, and Hagerstown Herald-Mail, and time as a reporter with The Washington Post. He is also a professor of sports journalism at Mount St. Mary's University and a PhD candidate at Penn State University. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

