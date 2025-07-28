Long Reach's Aidan West Signs with Los Angeles Dodgers
Long Reach High School alum Aidan West has chosen to forego college baseball and sign with the Dodgers.
Long Reach High School baseball alum Aidan West is foregoing his college career to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The top Class of 2025 Maryland high school recruit was selected 135th overall in the fourth round by the Dodgers.
According to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, the 18-year-old shortstop signed with the Dodgers for $1,272,500, with a slot 135 value of $544,900.
West was originally committed to play college baseball at North Carolina State, where his grandfather, Eddie West, was a catcher for the Wolfpack in the 1950s.
The Ellicott City resident had played for Long Reach's varsity baseball team since he was a freshman. He is the first Howard County player to be selected in the MLB Draft since Reservoir graduate Cody Morris in 2018.
