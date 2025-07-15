Four Maryland High School Alums Selected in 2025 MLB Draft
The 2025 MLB Draft wrapped up on Monday evening, as four prospects who played high school baseball in the state of Maryland were selected.
The first notable name was Long Reach High School shortstop Aidan West, who was taken 135th overall in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Dodgers. West was previously the top-ranked recruit in the state of Maryland, and committed to North Carolina State for college baseball.
The Ellicott City resident had played for Long Reach's varsity baseball team since he was a freshman and recently just graduated from the school. He is also the first Howard County player to be selected in the MLB Draft since Reservoir graduate Cody Morris in 2018.
The second Maryland high school alum to get drafted was Wake Forest outfielder Cameron Nelson, who was selected 138th overall in the fifth round by the Colorado Rockies, three picks after West.
Nelson is a four-year sophomore at Wake Forest and a Baltimore resident who played high school baseball for St. Paul's School, where he graduated in 2023.
Old Dominion left-handed pitcher Ben Moore was the third Maryland high school alum to be taken off the board, as he was drafted 351st overall in the 12th round by the Washington Nationals.
Moore is a four-year junior at Old Dominion and a Frederick resident who played high school ball at Linganore, where he graduated in 2022. Between both his high school and college, he's not too far from the MLB team that drafted him.
Finally, the fourth and final Maryland high school alum to get selected was Penn State left-handed pitcher Ryan DeSanto, who was taken 372nd overall in the 12th round by the Cleveland Guardians.
A four-year junior at Penn State, DeSanto was the second Frederick resident to be taken in the same round, as he attended Tuscarora High School and graduated in 2022.