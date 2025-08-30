Malik Washington Throws 3 First Hall Touchdown Passes in His First College Start
Hailed as the player who could finally lead the University of Maryland football program to sustained success in the Big 10, former Archbishop Spalding star quarterback Malik Washington was named the starter, this week, for Maryland's season opener, as a true freshman.
He delivered quick dividends.
After a bit of an unsteady opening quarter, Washington led the Terps on a six play, 50-yard touchdown drive, early in second quarter, capping it with his first college touchdown pass, a 29-yard strike to Shaleak Knott down the right sideline.
Washington was 4-for-4 for 48 yards on the drive, but he was not done yet.
On Maryland's next possession, he took the Terps right back to the house, leading a seven play, 72-yard march. He was 4-for-5 for 54 yards on this drive, including a beautiful back shoulder throw to Kaleb Webb for a 29-yard score with 3:05 to play in the half, giving Maryland a 26-7 lead.
With the nerves settled and a little success under his belt, Washington really settled in, leading the Terps on a brilliant two-minute drill.
Starting at the Maryland 33 with 1:51 to play in the first half, Washington was 6-for-7 for 54 yards, including a 9-yard TD toss to Dorian Fleming, stretching Maryland's lead to 33-7.
Washington finished the first half having completed 21-of-33 passes for 200 yards and three scores. He completed 18 of his final 22 throws in the half.