10 Things High School Coaches Should Start Doing TODAY to Truly Help Their Kids Recruitment
I’ve lived this sport from every angle possible. I was once the nationally ranked high school quarterback navigating the recruiting world with big dreams and limited structure. Later, I became a high school offensive coordinator responsible for developing young athletes and preparing them for the demands of varsity football.
Eventually, I stepped into the world of Power Five football as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech, Virginia, and Miami, and later as a recruiting coordinator at Christopher Newport University. In those roles, I saw firsthand how major programs evaluate talent, build recruiting boards, and make decisions that reshape their rosters. Experiencing the game through each of these lenses—player, play-caller, and college evaluator—has given me a unique understanding of what actually helps a kid get recruited in today’s landscape. High school coaches have more influence than they realize, and even the smallest shifts in how they guide their players can completely change trajectories.
1. Be Honest About Their True Level
One of the greatest gifts a high school coach can give a player is honesty. Not criticism disguised as toughness and not empty hype—just clear, accurate evaluation. College staffs rely heavily on the credibility of high school coaches, and when a coach is truthful about where a kid stands, it builds trust that lasts for years. Honesty also keeps players grounded, focused, and training with intention rather than chasing fantasy offers. Getting this part right can completely alter a young athlete’s future.
2. Track Verified Measurables and GPA
Recruiting today is fueled by real data. Colleges want verified height, weight, speed, strength numbers, and academic standing—all before they even watch film. When high school coaches consistently track these measurables and keep updated GPA records, they give their players a major advantage. Organized information shows professionalism, eliminates confusion, and allows college staffs to evaluate more quickly and more confidently.
3. Build Real Relationships With College Staffs
This business is still built on relationships. High school coaches who take the time to connect with college staffs—visiting campuses, returning calls, sending updates, and building trust—create pathways for their players long before recruiting begins. When a college coach believes in the messenger, they believe in the message about the kid. And a trusted relationship can open doors a highlight reel alone never will.
4. Teach Players How to Communicate Professionally
Kids today are talented, but communication skills are almost always underdeveloped. Teaching players how to text professionally, write emails, speak clearly on the phone, and show confidence on Zoom calls can elevate their entire recruiting experience. College coaches remember the athletes who sound mature, respectful, and prepared. It separates prospects just as much as athletic ability.
5. Post Real Football Clips, Not Just Highlights
Highlights are great for getting attention, but real film gets kids recruited. Coaches should post full snaps, practice reps, backside effort plays, perimeter blocks, and special teams involvement. These honest, complete clips allow college staffs to evaluate technique, effort, consistency, and football IQ—things that never show up in a 90-second edit.
6. Promote Kids Year-Round
Momentum matters in recruiting. High school coaches who consistently post updates, tag programs, share new film, and communicate throughout the year keep their players relevant in a crowded landscape. Visibility is everything, and year-round promotion keeps doors open that might otherwise close.
7. Advocate for All Players, Not Just the Stars
College staffs pay attention to the programs that advocate for their entire roster. When a coach goes to bat for linemen, late bloomers, multi-sport kids, and role players—not just the four-star standout—it builds long-term credibility. Programs with that type of culture often produce more total college athletes because every kid gets a genuine chance.
8. Teach Football IQ, Not Just Plays
Memorizing a playbook is one thing; understanding football is another. Players who grasp spacing, leverage, fronts, coverages, and game situations translate to college football much faster. High school coaches who emphasize football IQ help their athletes elevate their ceilings—and that growth jumps off the tape when college staffs evaluate them.
9. Create a Realistic College List for Each Player
A targeted recruiting plan is always more effective than a hopeful one. Coaches should help players identify schools that match their true level, academic profile, and scheme fit. Chasing schools that aren’t realistic wastes time and slows momentum, while a well-built list increases the chances of meaningful interest and real opportunities.
10. Teach Kids to Train With Purpose—Not Just Sweat
Effort is easy. Intent separates athletes. High school coaches must teach their players how to train with purpose: position-specific work, technique development, recovery habits, and consistent improvement. When kids learn how to train the right way, they show up on college film looking more polished and more prepared than their competition.
Final Thought: The Standard Has Changed—And So Must We
High school football is evolving at a pace we’ve never seen, and the recruiting world moves even faster. The margin between being discovered and being overlooked is razor thin. But when coaches commit to honesty, development, communication, and consistent advocacy, they become the difference-makers this era demands.
I’ve seen this sport from every level, and one truth never changes: kids succeed when the adults around them hold the standard high. If we raise that standard together, we won’t just help athletes earn scholarships—we’ll prepare them to thrive long after the recruiting process ends. The goal isn’t simply to get them to college. The goal is to get them ready for life.