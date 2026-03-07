Bullis Stuns The Nations No. 1 Team to Capture Maryland Private School Girls Basketball State Title

GREENBELT, MARYLAND - Bullis School girls basketball team knew the odds were against them entering the Maryland Private School State tournament championship game against Bishop McNamara Friday evening.

McNamara Had Been Unstoppable for Three Months

McNamara hadn’t lost a game in three months, rising to the top of the national and Maryland rankings. Bullis failed to win its conference championship.

But it’s March - where so-called “madness” ensues - and Bullis got its one shining moment. The Bulldogs knocked off McNamara, 62-50, at Eleanor Roosevelt (Md.) High.

Senior guard Adora Nwude scored 25 points and pulled down seven rebounds for Bullis (22-6 overall) and Taylor Williams added 13. Jayla King led McNamara (29-3) with 18 points.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 in this week’s High School on SI Maryland Top 25, led wire-to-wire in the second half. Taylor Williams finished with 14 points for Bullis.

Here are takeaways from Friday’s Maryland Private School tournament finale:

This Wasn’t a “Cinderella” Story for Bullis

It was easy to peg Bullis as the underdog Friday, but the Bulldogs (excuse the pun) had bite. The Potomac (Md.) school has been ranked nationally all season (No. 22 in this week’s High School on SI Top 25) and was No. 2 for all but one week in the Maryland rankings.

Bullis coach Justin Veith knew his squad was more than capable.

Adora Nwude led the way as Bullis won its first Maryland Private School state tournament championship. The Fordham University recruit had 25 points and seven rebounds, carrying the Bulldogs past national and Maryland top-ranked Bishop McNamara. | Derek Toney

“They are the number one team in the nation, but we’ve watched plenty of film and we believe that we are one of the fastest teams in the country,” said Veith. “Even though they play just as difficult a schedule as we do, we didn’t think they could keep up with our pace. It started to show, shots that they normally make they weren’t making…we did what we wanted to do today.”

Bullis Took the Lead at the Half and Never Trailed Again

Bullis never trailed after closing the first half with a 12-2 run, capped by Dahlia Debourou’s 3-pointer in the waning seconds. The Bulldogs ended the third with a 10-2 run as Nwude scored on a tough basket in the lane.

Nwude, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, said Bullis had something to prove after losing the Independent School League title game to Sidwell Friends School (D.C.), a team it swept during the regular season.

“I think that made us a very dangerous team coming in,” said Nwude, who will play for Fordham University next season. “This was my last high school tournament so I just wanted to win the whole thing. We were all on the same page and got it done.”

McNamara's Run at a National Championship Undone

McNamara’s claim for a national championship comes undone

As the McNamara players quietly filed out of a classroom Friday evening, Mustangs coach Ron James leaned back in a chair.

McNamara’s bid for a third straight Maryland private tourney crown was denied by Bullis. The Mustangs have been No. 1 in the High School on SI National Top 25 since mid-January after defeating then-No. 1 Ontario Christian (Calif.) at Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.

Though its unlikely the Forestville (Md.) school will be No. 1 in the final national and state rankings, James reflected on the many positives.

“I just thought they did some unbelievable things this season. They played beyond their potential,” said James. “Most folks felt that with our youth, we were a year away.”

The Mustangs returned only one starter (Qandace Samuels) from a team that won their first WCAC title since 2020 last season. The Mustangs had few answers Friday against a relentless Bullis squad.

The Mustangs had few answers against a relentless Bullis squad Friday. McNamara shot 30-percent (eight-of-27) from the field in the second half and was out-rebounded, 38-25, for the game.

“We’ve been in some really tough situations, and found a way to get out of it,” said James, “and this time, it caught up to us.”

Best of the best from 2026 MPSST

Most Valuable Player - Adora Nwude, Bullis School

The Fordham University-bound guard averaged 21 points, capped with a 25-point, seven-rebound effort in the title game win over national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara. Nwude, a 5-9 senior, totaled 12 rebounds, nine assists and eight steals. Nwude, a 5-9 senior, totaled 12 rebounds, nine assists, and eight steals.

All-tournament team

Jayda King, Bishop McNamara, 5-10 sophomore, guard

Iyanna Wilson-Manyacka, Bullis School, 6-1, junior, guard/forward

Qandace Samuels, Bishop McNamara, 6-2, junior, forward

Kiki Scott, Rosedale Christian Academy, 5-9, senior, guard/forward