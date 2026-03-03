Top 25 Maryland Girl6s High School Basketball State Rankings - March 3, 202
After impressive run over the last two months, Bishop McNamara has only one thing left to do: Finish.
The Mustangs, the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Girls Basketball National Top 25, look to stamp themselves as the best in Maryland at the Private School State tournament. McNamara, the defending champ and two-time reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) champ, plays No. 8 Riverdale Baptist School in a quarterfinal match Tuesday at Riverdale Baptist.
No. 2 Bullis School, which defeated No. 6 Elizabeth Seton Monday, will play No. 3 Saint Frances Academy or No. 9 Rosedale Christian Academy in Wednesday’s semifinals at Bullis.
No. 4 Saint Vincent Pallotti takes on 15th-ranked Mount Zion Prep In the other quarterfinal Tuesday. The winner plays the survivor of McNamara/Riverdale on Wednesday.
There’s no change in the Top 10. WCAC semifinalist Our Lady of Good Counsel is No. 5 with Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference semifinalist Saint Mary’s 7th. Pikesville, seeking a record sixth straight Maryland Class 1A state title, is 10th.
After winning the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference title, Patterson Mill switch places with runner-up Edgewood at No. 23. The state public tournament continues Tuesday with region semifinal action followed with region championship games Thursday.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 27-2
The Mustangs did not play last week.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 20-6
The Bulldogs defeated No. 6 Elizabeth Seton, 70-43, in the Maryland Private School State Tournament quarterfinals.
3. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 22-7
The Panthers did not play last week.
4. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 20-9
The Panthers did not play last week.
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 16-10
SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST
6. ELIZABETH SETON
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 13-14
The Roadrunners lost to No. 2 Bullis School in the Maryland Private School State Tournament quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE TOURNAMENT & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST
7. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 20-5
SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 24-12
The Crusaders defeated North Carolina GBB Academy, 70-52, after a 71-59 loss to Winston Salem Christian (N.C.) at Independent School National tournament in North Carolina.
9. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 20-9
The Panthers defeated Riverdale Baptist School (Blue team), 70-33.
10. PIKESVILLE
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 20-2
The Panthers defeated Joppatowne, 73-10, in the Maryland Class 1A North Region I semifinals, and Perry Hall, 63-33, in the Baltimore County final.
11. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 14-10
SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
12. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 15-12
SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST
13. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 9-17
SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST
14. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 12-12
SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST
15. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 16-8
The Warriors defeated Faith Family Academy (Tex.), 58-54, and lost to Winston Salem Christian (N.C.) at the Independent School National tournament in North Carolina.
16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 12-10
SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST
17. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 20-3
The Engineers defeated No. 25 Western, 51-35, in the Baltimore City championship game.
18. SMITHSBURG
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 23-0
The Leopards won the Central Maryland Conference Small School title with a 66-30 decision over Williamsport.
19. BOWIE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 19-2
The Bulldogs defeated Largo, 69-32, to win the Prince George’s County championship, and defeated Parkdale (65-24).
20. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 17-3
21. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 2-1
The Vikings won the Montgomery County championship with a 65-59 decision over Richard Montgomery, and defeated Thomas S. Wootton, 64-23.
22. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 19-2
The Wildcats defeated Walter Johnson, 55-34.
23. PATTERSON MILL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 21-2
The Huskies defeated then-No. 23 Edgewood, 47-39, to win the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference title.
24. EDGEWOOD
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 19-3
The Rams lost to then-No. 24 Patterson Mill in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference final.
25. WESTERN
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 15-4
The Doves lost to No. 17 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in the Baltimore City championship game.