Top 25 Maryland Girl6s High School Basketball State Rankings - March 3, 202

McNamara looking to finish on top while other top-ranked powers take aim at the Mustangs in the Private Schools State Tournament this week.

Derek Toney

No. 2 Bullis is one of several private school powers which will challenge top-ranked Bishop McNamara in this week's Private Schools State Tournament.
No. 2 Bullis is one of several private school powers which will challenge top-ranked Bishop McNamara in this week's Private Schools State Tournament.

After impressive run over the last two months, Bishop McNamara has only one thing left to do: Finish.

The Mustangs, the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Girls Basketball National Top 25, look to stamp themselves as the best in Maryland at the Private School State tournament. McNamara, the defending champ and two-time reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) champ, plays No. 8 Riverdale Baptist School in a quarterfinal match Tuesday at Riverdale Baptist.

No. 2 Bullis School, which defeated No. 6 Elizabeth Seton Monday, will play No. 3 Saint Frances Academy or No. 9 Rosedale Christian Academy in Wednesday’s semifinals at Bullis. 

No. 4 Saint Vincent Pallotti takes on 15th-ranked Mount Zion Prep In the other quarterfinal Tuesday. The winner plays the survivor of McNamara/Riverdale on Wednesday.

There’s no change in the Top 10. WCAC semifinalist Our Lady of Good Counsel is No. 5 with Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference semifinalist Saint Mary’s 7th. Pikesville, seeking a record sixth straight Maryland Class 1A state title, is 10th.

After winning the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference title, Patterson Mill switch places with runner-up Edgewood at No. 23. The state public tournament continues Tuesday with region semifinal action followed with region championship games Thursday. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:

1. BISHOP MCNAMARA 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 27-2

The Mustangs did not play last week.

2. BULLIS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 20-6

The Bulldogs defeated No. 6 Elizabeth Seton, 70-43, in the Maryland Private School State Tournament quarterfinals.

3. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 22-7

The Panthers did not play last week.

4. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 20-9 

The Panthers did not play last week.

5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 16-10

SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

6. ELIZABETH SETON 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 13-14

The Roadrunners lost to No. 2 Bullis School in the Maryland Private School State Tournament quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE TOURNAMENT & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

7. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 20-5

SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 24-12
The Crusaders defeated North Carolina GBB Academy, 70-52, after a 71-59 loss to Winston Salem Christian (N.C.) at Independent School National tournament in North Carolina.

9. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 20-9

The Panthers defeated Riverdale Baptist School (Blue team), 70-33.

10. PIKESVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 20-2

The Panthers defeated Joppatowne, 73-10, in the Maryland Class 1A North Region I semifinals, and Perry Hall, 63-33, in the Baltimore County final.

11. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 14-10

SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND  A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

12. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 15-12

SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND  A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

13. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 9-17

SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

14. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS 

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 12-12

SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

15. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 16-8

The Warriors defeated Faith Family Academy (Tex.), 58-54, and lost to Winston Salem Christian (N.C.) at the Independent School National tournament in North Carolina.

16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 12-10

SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

17. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 20-3

The Engineers defeated No. 25 Western, 51-35, in the Baltimore City championship game.

18. SMITHSBURG

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 23-0

The Leopards won the Central Maryland Conference Small School title with a 66-30 decision over Williamsport.

19. BOWIE

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 19-2

The Bulldogs defeated Largo, 69-32, to win the Prince George’s County championship, and defeated Parkdale (65-24).

20. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 17-3

21. WALT WHITMAN

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 2-1

The Vikings won the Montgomery County championship with a 65-59 decision over Richard Montgomery, and defeated Thomas S. Wootton, 64-23.

22. WINSTON CHURCHILL

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 19-2

The Wildcats defeated Walter Johnson, 55-34.

23. PATTERSON MILL

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 21-2

The Huskies defeated then-No. 23 Edgewood, 47-39, to win the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference title.

24. EDGEWOOD

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 19-3

The Rams lost to then-No. 24 Patterson Mill in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference final.

25. WESTERN 

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 15-4

The Doves lost to No. 17 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in the Baltimore City championship game.

Published
Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

