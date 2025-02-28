Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Tournament Tips Off: Full Preview, Teams & Players to Watch
The “madness” is set to begin Friday with opening round play in the Maryland State Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) girls basketball tournament.
In two weeks, four teams (one each in Class 1A, 2A. 3A, 4A) will be left standing at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center with a state championship trophy.
Here’s a preview of the chase to College Park.
CLASS 4A
Defending champion: Clarksburg
Region top seeds: East - Annapolis & Crofton; North - Albert Einstein & Western; South - Charles H. Flowers & Reservoir; West - Bethesda-Chevy Chase & Clarksburg
Teams to watch
Bethesda-Chevy Chase - The Barons have unfinished business after losing to Clarksburg in last year’s state final and this week’s Montgomery County title game.
Charles H. Flowers - The Jaguars are the class of Prince George’s County and have championship experience with four 4A Final Fours since 2019 (won title).
Clarksburg - The defending state champ Coyotes are well-positioned for a return trip to the University of Maryland after winning the title in Montgomery County, arguably the state’s toughest league.
Walter Johnson - The Wildcats are poised to make their first state Final Four since 1986 after beating Clarksburg and Bethesda-Chevy Chase during the regular season.
Western - The Doves, who won the 4A crown in 2022, could be a “dark horse” to get to Xfinity Center.
Players to watch
Katie Diao, Richard Montgomery, Jr., guard
Frances Doyle, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Sr., guard
Jaden Hunt, Western, Sr., guard
Alana Joy, Charles H. Flowers, Jr., guard
London Turner, Clarksburg, Sr. forward
CLASS 3A
Defending champion: Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
Region top seeds: East - Howard & Oakland Mills; North - Edgewood & Milford Mill Academy; South - Oxon Hill & South River; West - Damascus & Westminster
Teams to watch
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute - The defending state champ Engineers were competitive against a strong non-league schedule which could bode well in attempt for a third 3A title in four seasons.
Damascus - The Hornets, which beat state-ranked Walt Whitman in regular season finale, are peaking at the right time.
Howard - The Lions, who won the 3A crown in 2023 and played in the 2022 final, will be again in the hunt.
Oakdale - The Bears, who lost in last year’s state final, will have to get past Westminster in the West Region I.
Oakland Mills - The Scorpions, who won the first Howard County championship game this week, have put together a breakout season under second-year coach Michael Coughlan, who led Reservoir to the 3A boys state final in 2019.
Players to watch
Karlee Hawkins, South River, Sr., forward
Destiny Macharia, Oakland Mills, Sr., guard
Brianna Pope, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Sr., forward
Dylan Watson, River Hill, Sr., guard
Damia Worthy, Oxon Hill, Sr., guard
CLASS 2A
Defending champion: Hammond
Region top seeds: East - Fallston & Wicomico; North - Hereford & Paul Laurence Dunbar; South - Gwynn Park & Huntingtown; West - Poolesville & Williamsport
Teams to watch
Francis Scott Key - The Eagles, who lost in last year’s state final, could get back to the University of Maryland if able to advance out of the West Region I.
Gwynn Park - The Yellow Jackets seek redemption after losing to Hammond in last year’s state semifinals.
Hammond - The defending state champs will have their work cut out as the No. 6 seed in the West Region II.
Queen Anne’s - The Lions are poised for a first state Final Four trip since 2019 after beating 2023 state semifinalist Wicomico for the Bayside Conference crown earlier this week.
Players to watch
Brooke Bolesta, Fallston, Jr., forward
Summer Brooks, Francis Scott Key, Sr., guard
Carlisa Johnson, Wicomico, Sr., forward
Aleah Rodriquez, Largo, Sr., guard
Sara Yarnell, Hammond, Sr., forward
CLASS 1A
Defending champion: Pikesville
Region top seeds: East - Cambridge-South Dorchester & Perryville; North - Forest Park & Patterson Mill; South - Friendly & Pikesville West - Smithsburg & Southern-Garrett
Teams to watch
Forest Park - The Foresters, who lost to Pikesville by a point in the semifinals last season, are hoping to finally breakthrough.
Mountain Ridge - The Miners could make a deep run if they’re able to get past Southern-Garrett in the West Region I.
Pikesville - The Panthers are the favorite to win a fifth straight title, but will face legitimate threats.
Southern - The Rams are looking to get back to the University of Maryland after losing to Pikesville in last year’s final.
Players to watch
Mariah Jones-Bey, Pikesville, Jr., guard
Rylie Madsen, Patterson Mill, Jr., center
Taylor Smith, Catoctin, Sr., guard
India Watson, Forest Park, Sr., guard
Carly Wilt, Southern-Garrett, Sr., guard
STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Friday, February 28/Saturday March 1 - Region quarterfinals
Monday March 3 - Region semifinals
Wednesday March 5 - Region finals
Friday, March 7 - State quarterfinals
Tuesday March 11 & Wednesday March 12 - State semifinals (various sites)
Friday March 14 & Saturday, March 15 - State finals at University of Maryland