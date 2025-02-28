High School

Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Tournament Tips Off: Full Preview, Teams & Players to Watch

The MPSSAA girls basketball tournament begins, with top contenders like Clarksburg, Poly, and Pikesville battling for state titles at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center

Derek Toney

The Clarksburg girls basketball team hopes to celebrate a second straight MPSSAA Class 4A girls basketball state championship, as the 2025 state tournament is set to get underway.
The “madness” is set to begin Friday with opening round play in the Maryland State Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) girls basketball tournament. 

In two weeks, four teams (one each in Class 1A, 2A. 3A, 4A) will be left standing at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center with a state championship trophy. 

Here’s a preview of the chase to College Park.

CLASS 4A

Defending champion: Clarksburg

Region top seeds: East - Annapolis & Crofton; North - Albert Einstein & Western; South - Charles H. Flowers & Reservoir; West - Bethesda-Chevy Chase & Clarksburg

Teams to watch

Bethesda-Chevy Chase - The Barons have unfinished business after losing to Clarksburg in last year’s state final and this week’s Montgomery County title game.

Charles H. Flowers - The Jaguars are the class of Prince George’s County and have championship experience with four 4A Final Fours since 2019 (won title).

Clarksburg - The defending state champ Coyotes are well-positioned for a return trip to the University of Maryland after winning the title in Montgomery County, arguably the state’s toughest league.

Walter Johnson - The Wildcats are poised to make their first state Final Four since 1986 after beating Clarksburg and Bethesda-Chevy Chase during the regular season.

Western - The Doves, who won the 4A crown in 2022, could be a “dark horse” to get to Xfinity Center.

Players to watch

Katie Diao, Richard Montgomery, Jr., guard

Frances Doyle, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Sr., guard

Jaden Hunt, Western, Sr., guard

Alana Joy, Charles H. Flowers, Jr., guard

London Turner, Clarksburg, Sr. forward

CLASS 3A

Defending champion: Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

Region top seeds: East - Howard & Oakland Mills; North - Edgewood & Milford Mill Academy; South - Oxon Hill & South River; West - Damascus & Westminster

Teams to watch

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute - The defending state champ Engineers were competitive against a strong non-league schedule which could bode well in attempt for a third 3A title in four seasons.

Damascus - The Hornets, which beat state-ranked Walt Whitman in regular season finale, are peaking at the right time. 

Howard - The Lions, who won the 3A crown in 2023 and played in the 2022 final, will be again in the hunt.

Oakdale - The Bears, who lost in last year’s state final, will have to get past Westminster in the West Region I. 

Oakland Mills - The Scorpions, who won the first Howard County championship game this week, have put together a breakout season under second-year coach Michael Coughlan, who led Reservoir to the 3A boys state final in 2019.

Players to watch

Karlee Hawkins, South River, Sr., forward

Destiny Macharia, Oakland Mills, Sr., guard

Brianna Pope, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Sr., forward

Dylan Watson, River Hill, Sr., guard

Damia Worthy, Oxon Hill, Sr., guard

CLASS 2A

Defending champion: Hammond

Region top seeds: East - Fallston & Wicomico; North - Hereford & Paul Laurence Dunbar; South - Gwynn Park & Huntingtown; West - Poolesville & Williamsport

Teams to watch

Francis Scott Key - The Eagles, who lost in last year’s state final, could get back to the University of Maryland if able to advance out of the West Region I.

Gwynn Park - The Yellow Jackets seek redemption after losing to Hammond in last year’s state semifinals.

Hammond - The defending state champs will have their work cut out as the No. 6 seed in the West Region II.

Queen Anne’s - The Lions are poised for a first state Final Four trip since 2019 after beating 2023 state semifinalist Wicomico for the Bayside Conference crown earlier this week.

Players to watch

Brooke Bolesta, Fallston, Jr., forward

Summer Brooks, Francis Scott Key, Sr., guard

Carlisa Johnson, Wicomico, Sr., forward

Aleah Rodriquez, Largo, Sr., guard

Sara Yarnell, Hammond, Sr., forward

CLASS 1A

Defending champion: Pikesville

Region top seeds: East - Cambridge-South Dorchester & Perryville; North - Forest Park & Patterson Mill; South - Friendly & Pikesville West - Smithsburg & Southern-Garrett

Teams to watch

Forest Park - The Foresters, who lost to Pikesville by a point in the semifinals last season, are hoping to finally breakthrough.

Mountain Ridge - The Miners could make a deep run if they’re able to get past Southern-Garrett in the West Region I.

Pikesville - The Panthers are the favorite to win a fifth straight title, but will face legitimate threats.

Southern - The Rams are looking to get back to the University of Maryland after losing to Pikesville in last year’s final.

Players to watch

Mariah Jones-Bey, Pikesville, Jr., guard

Rylie Madsen, Patterson Mill, Jr., center

Taylor Smith, Catoctin, Sr., guard

India Watson, Forest Park, Sr., guard

Carly Wilt, Southern-Garrett, Sr., guard

STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, February 28/Saturday March 1 - Region quarterfinals

Monday March 3 - Region semifinals

Wednesday March 5 - Region finals

Friday, March 7 - State quarterfinals 

Tuesday March 11 & Wednesday March 12 - State semifinals (various sites)

Friday March 14 & Saturday, March 15 - State finals at University of Maryland

