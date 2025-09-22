Former Missouri high school three-time all-state catcher killed in tragic car crash
Former Boonville High School three-sport standout Dylan Jacob Watson, 24, was killed Wednesday, Sept. 17, in a two-vehicle crash on Missouri 87, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Troopers reported the accident occurred at approximately 3:48 p.m. when Watson’s 2014 Ford Escape crossed the center line and collided with a 2008 Ford F-150 driven by a 77-year-old Boonville man. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Watson, known throughout the community as “Dill Pickle” or “D-Wat,” left a lasting mark on Boonville athletics. A hulking 6-foot, 230-pound catcher with light-tower power, he was a three-time all-state selection who helped the Pirates reach two state tournaments.
While a complete statistical record from his prep career is not publicly available, MaxPreps lists Watson with a .383 batting average across 58 high school games from 2016 to 2018. In that span, he totaled 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 51 RBI. Behind the plate, he committed only three errors with 440 putouts, 24 assists and two double plays, good for a .994 fielding percentage.
In 2016, Watson turned in one of his best offensive seasons as a sophomore, hitting .415 with seven home runs and 25 RBI over 24 games. He is regarded by many in the Boonville community as the best catcher in program history.
Watson’s athletic contributions extended beyond the baseball diamond. He played guard for the Pirates basketball team and was a running back and strong safety on the football team. Since his playing days ended, Watson had spent time giving back to the game coaching the youth in his community.
After graduating from Boonville in 2019, Watson played collegiately at NJCAA Division I State Fair Community College in Sedalia before attending the University of Arkansas for one year. At the time of his death, he was a third-year plumbing apprentice with QuesTec Mechanical.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m. at Harley Park in Boonville. In addition, a memorial service will be held that day at Boonville High School, behind home plate on the Pirates’ baseball field. Those attending have been encouraged to wear Boonville Pirates gear in Watson’s honor.
Watson is survived by his wife, Abigail McArthur, and their 10-month-old son, Parker. He is also survived by his parents, Robert D. Watson II and Tanya (Flaherty) Watson; brothers Johnathan (Kerigan) and Ethan Watson; sister Nicole (Tyler) Russell; and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorials to be directed to an educational fund for his son.