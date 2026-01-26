Vote: Who is the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week - Jan. 26, 2026
High school basketball season continues in the state of Maryland. Once again, we're asking you this question: Who was the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week?
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 12 athletes for games played from Jan. 19-24.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Aubree Thompson of Sherwood.
We ask you to check out this week's nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 1, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.
Lenora Dawkins, Riverdale Baptist
Dawkins, a sophomore, made a huge impression by contributing to Riverdale Baptist's 116-32 blowout victory over SMCA, and a 73-63 win over Hun. She finished the week with 54 points, 23 rebounds, and 18 assists.
Bailey Harris, St. Mary's
Harris, a senior, dropped 22 points and went 13-for-14 from the free throw line in St. Mary's' 55-48 victory over Pallotti.
Dream Clark, St. Timothy's
Clark, a freshman, erupted with 26 points to lead St. Timothy's to a 50-36 win over Roland Park Country.
Brooke Kidwell, Calvert
Kidwell, a senior, finished with a double-double (25 points, 14 rebounds) in Calvert's 69-46 victory over La Plata.
Qandace Samuels, Bishop McNamara
Samuels added another accolade to her resume by scoring her 1,000th point in Bishop McNamara's 93-31 victory over Bishop O'Connell.
Carlotta Mbanyam, Bowie
Mbanyam, a senior, scored 29 points and went a perfect 14-for-14 from the field in Bowie's dominant 101-16 victory over High Point.
Autumn Welch, Bowie
Welch, another senior, also finished with 29 points and went 13-of-16 from the field in the same game.
Claire Bono, Smithsburg
Bono, a junior, finished with 28 points to lift undefeated Smithsburg to a 62-26 win over Boonsboro.
Skyla Mastronardi, Smithsburg
Mastronardi, a senior, dropped 27 points and nine rebounds in the Leopards' 75-44 victory over Winters Mill.
Se'Lah Foreman, Wicomico
Foreman, a senior, had a pair of impressive performances this past week. First, she registered 19 points in Wicomico's 65-16 beatdown of Snow Hill. Then, she dropped 24 points in the Indians' 62-13 blowout win over Washington.
Katie Diao, Richard Montgomery
Diao, a senior, finished with a double-double (28 points, 14 rebounds) in Richard Montgomery's 59-37 victory over Blake. In addition, she recorded another double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds) to help the Rockets beat Sherwood 54-30.
Chace Tucker, Einstein
Tucker, a junior, also dropped a double-double (28 points, 10 rebounds) in Einstein's 56-25 win over Seneca Valley.
